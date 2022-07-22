“It is extraordinary that you can speak”: This is the medical emergency for which Emilia Clarke was left with severe brain damage

Jul 22 2022 – 11:20 a.m.



Khaleesi, the “mother of dragons”, better known as Emilia Clarke (35), is a recognized and beloved actress for the iconic characters she has played and also for her emotional capacity, but the world of entertainment should not be able to enjoy her talent, since after suffering a medical emergency, she suffers from a severe brain damage.

“[Por] The amount of my brain that is no longer usable, it is extraordinary that I can speak, sometimes articulatelyand live my life with total normality, without repercussions,” said the actress.

It is that Emilia Clarke belongs to the extremely small and rare group of the population that survived not only one, but two brain aneurysms.

What is an aneurysm?

Emilia Clarke’s official diagnosis was a subarachnoid hemorrhage, or sudden bleeding into the cavity that surrounds the brain, the subarachnoid space. The main cause for this hemorrhage is the rupture of a cerebral aneurysm.

Aneurysms are the widening or dilation of an artery due to the weakness of the walls in a blood vessel, and can appear at any point in the circulatory system.

What are the symptoms?

When a brain aneurysm ruptures, it feels a sudden, severe headache.

Clarke had just finished filming the first season of “Game of Thrones” (Game of thrones) when he was in the gym and started to feel the discomfort. Once he started his exercise routine, the discomfort escalated and he felt “like I had a rubber band squeezing my brain,” he told The New Yorker.

As the pain, stabbing and constructive, increased, Clarke made it to the bathroom, where she began to vomit profusely.

According to the MSD Manual, the first symptoms of this medical emergency are sudden and extreme headache, along with double vision. But the minute the artery breaks, people usually present:

Headache.

Facial or eye pain.

Blurry vision.

Double vision.

Neck stiffness.

Loss of consciousness.

Brain damage

A part of the patients who suffer this emergency die even before they can be transferred to a hospital, while others remain unconscious, in a coma and finally die.

Emilia was lucky, once she was admitted to the hospital, she was able to undergo surgery, and it was not even necessary to open her skull to intervene.

When he woke up in the Intensive care unit, was connected to hundreds of wires and a tube in her throat allowed her to breathe. For the first few weeks, she was unable to speak, due to the trauma to her brain.

Brain hemorrhage can cause serious disability in a matter of minutes or hours. It is that due to the accumulation of liquids between the brain and the skull, the pressure can generate a serious brain damage.

Although the actress was able to regain her speech, mobility and even re-recorded the second season of “Game of Thrones”, during 2013 she began to feel discomfort again, due to the growth of a small aneurysm that had remained on the opposite side. affected the first time.

He thought that the surgery would be the same as in previous years, painful, but relatively simple, but the opposite happened.

“The procedure had failed. I was bleeding massively and the doctors made it clear that my chances of survival were dim if I didn’t have another operation. This time they had to access my brain the old-fashioned way: through the skull,” he wrote in the American magazine.

This time, the recovery was more painful and longer, there was a large scar on his head, and during the first months he suffered from anxiety and panic attacks. But over time, it became a success story. Not only did he survive both strokes, he did so in a way that allowed him to maintain his career, independence, and mobility.

This article is designed to inform and is not intended to provide medical advice or solutions. Always ask your doctor or specialist if you have questions about your health or before starting treatment.

