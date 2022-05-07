”It is false, he has not renewed with PSG; Madrid is still his first option”

2022-05-05

After this Tuesday the newspaper The Parisien will publish that Kylian Mbappe had agreed to renew with the PSG and thus close the doors to the real Madridthe soccer player’s mother denied the information.

What Mbappé’s mother asks to sign for Real Madrid

In dialogue with Mark, Fayza Lamary confirmed that his son has not extended the contract with the Parisians. “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed,” the woman confessed, thus denying the French newspaper. And she added: “Real Madrid is still her first choice.”

Meanwhile, the merengue team remains calm and hopes that the striker can communicate in the coming days that his true intention is to leave Paris to finally join their ranks.

The Parisien reported that Mbappe I already had an agreement with him. PSG for two seasons, plus an optional one, and a salary of 50 million annually. It would also include a bonus of 100 million for its continuity.