”It is false, he has not renewed with PSG; Madrid is still his first option”
2022-05-05
After this Tuesday the newspaper The Parisien will publish that Kylian Mbappe had agreed to renew with the PSG and thus close the doors to the real Madridthe soccer player’s mother denied the information.
In dialogue with Mark, Fayza Lamary confirmed that his son has not extended the contract with the Parisians. “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed,” the woman confessed, thus denying the French newspaper. And she added: “Real Madrid is still her first choice.”
Meanwhile, the merengue team remains calm and hopes that the striker can communicate in the coming days that his true intention is to leave Paris to finally join their ranks.
The Parisien reported that Mbappe I already had an agreement with him. PSG for two seasons, plus an optional one, and a salary of 50 million annually. It would also include a bonus of 100 million for its continuity.
His last days in Paris
It is worth mentioning that Mbappe he has just become champion of the French league and is the tournament’s top scorer with 24 goals.
The young battering ram would be living his last weeks in the French capital and would arrive with the letter of freedom at real Madrida club that has been waiting for him since he left the Monaco in the 2017-18 campaign.
On the other hand, the intention of Kylian is to attend the Ligue 1 awards gala next Sunday, May 15, in which he could receive the award for the best player of the season, which was already awarded to him in 2019 and 2021.
However, on that date the PSG is planning a trip to qatar to fulfill various advertising commitments with sponsors such as Ooredoo, Aspetar or Qatar Airways. The soccer player is trying to adjust the agenda to be able to attend the gala on the 15th and meet the sponsors in Doha the next day.