it is feared the breaking of the crusader

Federico church he left Roma-Juventus in tears in the 32nd minute and at the end of the match he reached the team bus, parked in the belly of the Olimpico, accompanied by a Red Cross vehicle. Worrying signs that are added to the indiscretions that filter from the environments near the Juventus and Italy wings: there is fear of rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee and consequently the early end of the season. In the morning, Chiesa will carry out the resonance at J Medical and the picture will be clearer and more certain. The apprehension, however, is great. Fault of the left knee sprain that Federico got in the 25th minute of the first half in a contrast with Chris Smalling. The Juventus striker collapsed to the ground with evil, left the field escorted by doctors, but then he tried to grit his teeth and wanted to return. On the first shot, however, he had to raise the white flag. Tears and hot sensations, unfortunately, increase the fear.

Evaluations

Both Juventus and Italy are hoping for a miracle. Yes, because if the investigations were to confirm the fears of the post-match, Massimiliano Allegri will have to renounce the Church not only for Wednesday’s Super Cup against Inter (when the suspended De Ligt and Cuadrado will also be missing), but for the whole second round. . It would be a blow for everyone, obviously also for Roberto Mancini who would be competing in the March playoffs for the World Cup qualification in Qatar without one of the main heroes of Wembley.

The market

There Juventus he is waiting for the exams for every type of evaluation, but if Chiesa’s accident were to be so serious, there will certainly be some consequences on the market as well. Starting with Dejan’s confirmation Kulusevski, far from untouchable in recent times and courted by the former Juventus players Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici by Tottenham.