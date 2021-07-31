it is from the wedding day that he removed them

Ariana Grande has always had a passion for tattoos but since she married Dalton Gomez something unusual has happened: the drawings she had imprinted with indelible ink on her arms have disappeared. Will he have covered them with make-up or have they been permanently removed?

In the last few days there has been nothing but talk of Ariana Grande: in mid-May he married “by surprise” Dalton Gomez, the boyfriend who had asked her for her hand about a year ago. He organized a very armored and intimate ceremony, giving the announcement to the press only after saying the fateful yes. For over 15 days she preferred not to release any photos of the event, then recently things have changed and she herself posted on social media unpublished shots taken during the reception. The pop star enchanted everyone with a white dress by Vera Wang but only a few have noticed a very particular detail: some of her Tattoos have disappeared.

Ariana Grande’s missing tattoos

Ariana Grande has always had a passion for tattoos and, although most of the time she opted for mini designs, she managed to add a personal and original touch to her image. In the photos of the wedding with Dalton Gomez, however, all the tattoos made over the years with indelible ink have literally disappeared. The singer sported some “unpublished” white arms, leaving only the drawings on her hands and the truman show quote imprinted on the upper part of the shoulder. There is no longer a trace, however, of the big butterflies, of the reproduction of the Pokémon character Eevee, of the heroine of “The city intantata” Chihiro and of the Japanese phrase (that is, of all the tattoos that until some time ago decorated her arms).

Loading... Advertisements

Ariana Grande with tattoos on her arms

Have tattoos been covered with make-up or removed?

Initially many thought that Ariana had covered the tattoos with make-up, so as to make the wedding look more eternal, but the “mystery” thickened during the recent performance alongside The Weeknd on the stage of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, on the occasion of which the singer had worn a low-cut evening suit. Once again, however, there was not even a shadow of the tattoos. It is precisely for this reason that some fans have thought of a permanent removal of tattoos, although it is not clear why he may have wanted to say goodbye to those drawings (some made only a little over a year ago). In short, apparently Ariana Grande hides a little “secret” from fans: when will she reveal what is hidden behind this strangeness?

Women’s tattoos on the arms: the most feminine and sensual ideas to realize