Diabetes is a devious disease that causes blood sugar levels to rise. There are two main types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2. Type 2 diabetes is much more common but not always diagnosed early.

This type of diabetes is typically associated with obesity and tends to get worse over time. It is important to diagnose it early and start with the right treatment right away. Typical symptoms of type 2 diabetes include the need to drink often, tiredness, the need to urinate more often. These are just some symptoms, in case they appear it is better to consult your doctor who will prescribe all the tests.

It is good to walk to control diabetes but not everyone knows that you have to pay attention to this too

But what can those who have received a diagnosis of this type do to keep it under control? Diabetes is unfortunately a chronic disease that could lead to other health problems over time. People with diabetes are five times more likely to have cardiovascular disease.

It is important to follow the treatment prescribed by your doctor and diabetes team first of all.

Then you should adopt an adequate lifestyle, follow a healthy and balanced diet. Not only that, being physically active is important for managing type 2 diabetes.

According to the Italian Diabetes Society, as reported by the Veronesi Foundation, walking would improve blood sugar control. It would promote weight loss and lower blood pressure by helping you feel better.

Nordic walking would be more effective than just walking

A sport that derives from the summer training of cross-country skiers in the absence of snow. Very effective because in addition to setting the legs in motion, it also makes the torso and arms move. But still pay attention to the minutes and intensity of physical activity. With a simple daily 30-45 minute walk you could have significant benefits.

The fact is that attention should also be paid to the type of surface and slope. In fact, walking uphill, for example, would involve an effort that not everyone can sustain. Even if we want to proceed with the walk it would be advisable for the training to be preceded by a medical and functional evaluation. Better yet, consult your specialist first so that we can create the right workout for our specific condition.

Therefore, it is good to walk to control diabetes but not everyone knows that you have to pay attention to this too. We always consult our doctor or specialist before embarking on winding paths. In fact, not everyone is able to tolerate slopes of a certain type well without getting tired.

In these cases, you could also risk straining your heart.

We don’t think that more effort means more calories burned after the Christmas holidays. For a long life, here are a few rules to keep blood sugar at bay even during the Christmas holidays.

Deepening

Here is how many minutes a day we should take the stairs to stay healthy and improve bone mass