MADRID, July 5. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to theaters this Friday, July 8 with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’the fourth film starring the god of thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. Taika Waititi gets back behind the cameras in this new installment, in which he returns Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster, who will become the Mighty Thor. “It is important that there are more superheroines in the cinema,” defends the New Zealand director.

In ‘Love and Thunder’, Thor, who accompanies the Guardians of the Galaxy on their adventures in space, must see Valkyrie again after meeting Gorr, called the butcher of gods, who has begun to kill every existing deity. A mission in which will be reunited with his old love, the scientist Jane Foster. “Really, the biggest challenge that the god of thunder has in this movie is to find himself.“, Explains Waititi in an interview with Europa Press.

“His biggest challenge is waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing his face reflected every day. It’s seeing the person you’ve become, you don’t know who you are anymore. Everything he knew has been lost, he finds himself without a clear destination. He no longer has a family, nor a partner, he begins to question everything, from the beginning to the end. I hope that we have given an answer to the existential doubts that he has, “continues the director, who also signs the script.

One of the fundamental aspects of the film is the remarkable presence of powerful female protagonists. “Jane Foster returns as Mighty Thor. In a way, he comes back in a very different way, now he has much more weight in the story. It is a superheroine, but that is not the most important thing, but we have further developed her character. That is also essential, especially for young audiencesWaititi argues.

“It is essential to have references like Jane, that all the public, men, women, boys and girls, see female characters in these roles. That a boy or a girl can feel reflected, that they value their courage, their strength. That’s what’s important,” adds the filmmaker. “We have to have more presence in terms of female roles, but we also need them to see no furtheradds Tessa Thompson.

“WE MUST BE REFERENCES BEYOND OUR SEX”

“For example, on set, the two young children of a cast member told me that Valkyrie was their favorite character and that was the great thing. I want us to be referents beyond our sex, we must break those barriers,” continues the actress, who defends Marvel’s commitment to diversity in this installment. “LMovies have to have the ability to show us how the world should be“, he exposes, emphasizing that it must also be done “even with the small details”.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It is the third feature film directed by Taika Waititi for a Disney company, after having made ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ for Marvel and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ for Searchlight Pictures, as well as having directed an episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ for Lucasfilm. His next project, ‘Next Goal Wins’, is also produced by Disney, through its Searchlight Pictures label, which shows the director’s confidence in the company.

“There is a commitment to talent that I like, I have also been able to work with professionals who have been very nice. I also think that, within Disney, with factories like Pixar, very edifying projects are carried out, which go beyond monetary value. I like that they bet on the family audience, but also that bring positive messages or stories, that contribute something moreWaititi explains.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who signs the script along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman; in addition to having the presence of Chris Prett, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.