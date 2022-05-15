MADRID, May 15. (CultureLeisure) –

Enrique Bunbury prematurely leaves the stage. The singer and composer from Zaragoza, who has already set a date for his retirement from live music, has announced the cancellation of his last tourwho has just started on American soil and of which only two concerts had been held, seeing how his throat problems have worsened.

“With all the pain in my heart I have to anticipate what I already saw imminent. It is impossible for me to do more concerts“, assures the artist in an “urgent statement” spread through his social networks in which he regrets that “what I thought was going to be controlled, is totally out of my hands and desires“, referring to his “problems with his throat and breathing”.

It was last february 28 when the soloist and former leader of the legendary rock band Héroes del Silencio announced by surprise that as a result of throat problems that he has been dragging on for years, he has made the “very thoughtful and conscious” decision to leave the stage. He would do it after a final tour, the so-called ‘The last tour’in which he would give his last concerts in the United States, Latin America and Spain.

A tour that started on May 6 in New York and continued in Atlanta on May 10. Two concerts that, if things don’t change much, will be the last two live performances by the artist from Zaragoza.

This is the full statement published by Enrique Bunbury on his social networks announcing his definitive withdrawal from the stage:

“When we announced the concerts of El Último Tour two months ago, we wanted to fulfill the commitments previously made, both in the United States and in Spain. With Latin America we were on time since no agreement had yet been closed.

Given the events We try to reduce both the tour of the USA and that of Spain, while leaving as much time as possible between concerts.to ensure -as much as possible- that the voice could respond.

A few days ago we started the first of the shows of this farewell tour in New York, continuing in Atlanta. Both were two fabulous concerts, both for the public and for us, I think I can say with some pride.

Unfortunately, today in Chicago, one day before the show at the Rosemont, we have to announce that we will not be able to continue with the tour. my throat and breathing problems increased and returned acutely last night and, what I thought was going to be controlled, is totally out of my hands and desires.

At this point, we do not consider any more cancellations, nor postpone any more concerts. With all the pain in my heart I have to anticipate what I already saw imminent. It is impossible for me to do more concerts. I understand that many of you bought tickets for a North American tour that was already sold out and a Spanish tour that aimed at the same thing.

You can return the tickets where you purchased them. I hope for your understanding, at this painful moment for me and my team“.