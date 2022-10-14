“It is impossible to write this without crying” Leaked email from Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they are still in the eye of the hurricane because of what they would have experienced at the end of their relationship in 2016, for a few months there has been talk of abuse by Brad towards his children and ex-wife, and on the other hand a hate campaign that the actress would be doing to damage the image of Pitt and his relationship with his children.

The FBI file states that Brad Pitt threw beers on Angelina Jolie, in addition to pushing her by the arms and shaking her violently while yelling at her that she was screwing her entire family.. This altercation took place when the couple’s children were all minors. and they were traveling in a private plane.

Apart from this, in recent weeks it was also learned that in the middle of the discussion of both actors, one of the children came out in defense of his mother, so Brad Pitt allegedly went to physical instances, according to the documents, “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off of her, Pitt threw himself backwards against the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children ran in and everyone bravely tried to protect each other.”

Now what is playing on social networks is the leak of a january 2021 mail where you can read that Brad Pitt’s ex writes to him to open her heart and express the deepest of her feelings, apart from this it is appreciated that she tells him about her decision to sell her part of the Chateau Miraval winery.

According to this, the reason was not to harm the actor, but to leave behind the memories that happened with him and his children in that place, “It is the place where we brought the twins home, and where we were married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place where the promise of what could be resided and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I have treasured my memories of what was a decade ago. But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family, and a business that centers on alcohol.”you can read in the document.

The text ends by saying, “I was hoping that somehow it could become something that would keep us together, and find light and peace. Now I see how you really wanted me out and most likely you are pleased to receive this mail. I cannot be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholic behavior damaged our family so deeply.”