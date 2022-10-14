An email that Angelina Jolie sent last year to Brad Pitt is leaked: “Even now it is impossible to write this without crying” – Credits: @Agence AFP

Between legal problems faced by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an emotional email that the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband, 58, in January 2021 has gone viral on TikTok. The ET Online publication confirmed the veracity of the email, which is part of one of the court files.

In the message, the protagonist of tomb Raider explains the reasons that have led her to want to sell her part of the Chateau Miraval winery, a vineyard of almost 500 hectares that the couple had in common in France. “It is the place where we take the twins home and where we get married on a plaque in memory of my mother Jolie wrote, referring to her youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, whom she gave birth to in France 14 years ago. “A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I’d grow old ( ….)”Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago ”, he continues.

“I hoped that somehow it would become something that would hold us together and that we would find light and peace there. Now I see how you wanted to get me out and surely you will be glad to receive this email”, can be read in the writing. And Jolie continues, “I’ve seen a lot of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways I wouldn’t have approved of, and decisions made that I wasn’t consulted about” over the last four years, saying she has been “harmed by decisions that have been made.” taken and what they show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally changing it into something that would be healthier for our children”.

Finally, The actress ended up selling her share of the winery in 2022, prompting Pitt to sue her.. The actor claims that under the terms of his 2019 divorce, he and Jolie had a “mutual agreement” that neither could sell their share of the warehouse without the other’s consent.

Still, Jolie did. And, judging by the mail now made public, the reasons were also of a personal nature. “It’s the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family, and for an alcohol-centric business,” continues the actress, quietly referring to Pitt’s addiction. Three years after announcing their separation, the actor himself confirmed that alcohol was one of the reasons why his marriage fell apart and announced that he had gone through Alcoholics Anonymous. And in order to see his children, he must submit to drug and alcohol tests.

“I have been shaken by the recent image that has been spread to sell alcohol. I think it’s irresponsible and it’s not something I’d like kids to see. It reminded me of painful times,” she continued, writing that she does not feel that “I could be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholic behavior damaged our family so deeply,” she states. The actors, who used to be one of the favorite couples in the Hollywood industry, have six children together: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). ).

“I can’t begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to get to this point. The dream about business and alcohol is yours and you have made it painfully clear. I wish you the best with him and I sincerely hope that the children will feel differently about Miraval when they are older and visit you there. But Miraval for me died in September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed it, ”he concludes.

The journey of controversy

Currently, Jolie is facing her ex-husband over the custody of their children and has accused Pitt of beating her and one of the boys during a trip in 2016, just as they were returning to Los Angeles from the Château Miraval. “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then he grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again, later throwing her at the bathroom wall,” says the court document cited by the US press. “Pitt hit the roof of the plane multiple times, forcing Jolie out of the bathroom,” she adds. “When one of the boys verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the account adds.

“To get rid of Jolie from above, Pitt threw himself backwards against the seats, injuring Jolie in the back and elbow.”, details the document. “Pitt choked one of the boys and punched another in the face. Some of the children asked him to stop. They were very scared. Several were crying ”, culminates the most controversial part of the writing. However, the protagonist of Troy He came out to deny these statements and assured that his ex-wife is constantly attacking him but that justice could never verify the veracity of his stories.

“Brad has taken his due from day one – unlike the other party – but he’s not going to take on anything he hasn’t done. He has received all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentationsPitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, said in a statement sent to E! News.

“Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has attempted to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions.Kiley continued. “Brad will continue to respond in court as he has always done”, he finished. The actor was cleared of allegations of verbal and physical abuse against one of the couple’s sons in connection with the plane incident after an investigation launched by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the Los Angeles Police Department. of the Angels.