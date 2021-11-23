“It is inconvenient to ask for more money”

For the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up Jennifer Lawrence received a smaller paycheck than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

It’s almost as old a story as Hollywood itself: actresses earn less than actors. The #MeToo movement has tried (and does) to stir things up, but history keeps repeating itself. Same movie and same number of scenes, yet the female co-star’s salary is almost always less than her male co-star. The latest example comes to us from Netflix who, with the expected Dont ‘Look Up, brings stars like to the small screen Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo Dicaprio, united in the scenes but divided on the paycheck. To bring the money issue to the surface is the same protagonist who, to the microphones of Vanity Fair, complains about the inequality of wages (according to estimates by Variety the actress was paid $ 25 million for the film, about $ 5 million less than DiCaprio).

“Leo brings more earnings than me. I’m extremely lucky and happy with my arrangement, but in other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the movie business have seen it too – is that it is extremely inconvenient to ask for more money and equal pay. If you question something that seems unequal, they come up with the excuse that it’s not about gender inequality, but they never tell you what exactly it is “. Although she didn’t have the highest salary, Jennifer Lawrence asked for her name to appear before Leonardo DiCaprio’s in the credits. “Leo was very kind about it”. Don’t Look Up arriving on Netflix on December 24, it will be the actress’s first film since X-Men: Dark Phoenix of 2019.

Read also Don’t Look up – Jennifer Lawrence and that extra joint on set: “they were making fun of me!”