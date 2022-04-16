“It is incredible that he had friends” – Publimetro Chile

Being one of the most recognizable faces of the mega popular Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson She had a childhood peculiar to that of most, and this ended up making her have to mature sooner than the others, according to what she herself recounts.

the character of hermione granger played by the British actress is known for being the most intelligent and often the most focused and “boring”, something that Watson herself would feel she had in common with her character.

Watson recalled her childhood in a magazine to W, noting that “I was always a very serious girl.” In this interview she recalled that while the other children kissed each other when they were barely 13 years old, she thought that it was “stupid”: “It’s amazing that I had friends,” he pointed. “It was too early for it to mean anything. […] That was just a waste of time,” she said of the kids around her going out together.

“I couldn’t care less. So I guess I’ve never been in a big rush to grow up or be seen as a woman,” she said, adding that “drinking, being sexy or smoking never had any appeal or excitement for me”.

The interpreter recalled that the fact of having to ‘leave’ her home when she was only 10 years old to embark on the adventure of the saga created by JK Rowling: “I left home when I was 10 years old. We were away for two months, traveling around England; we went to Newcastle and Durham and Scotland, everywhere.”

For this reason Emma struggled with public exposure: “I used to get really frustrated with the child star stigma. I received when I spoke to journalists, and I think it’s because I lived a very protected life, with a driver included who took me to the studios”.

Emma Watson thinks she’s ‘sensible’ and ‘boring’

The 31-year-old star has been called “boring” several times, although quite mature, for details such as having a hybrid car instead of a high-end model: “My friends say it’s ugly”.

“They say I drive a brick. And, to be honest, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment.. It’s sensible and boring, like me”, revealed to Interview magazine.