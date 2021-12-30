It is lockdown at No Vax, we are approaching vaccine obligation

“It’s the usual question. Right to health, right to sociality, economic right. Health is the first, it is the only right defined as fundamental in the Constitution ”: this is how the constitutionalist Alfonso Celotto, in an interview with Fanpage.it, comments on the new rules which have actually introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated.

During the Council of Ministers that approved the decree with the new rules for the quarantine and the extension of the Super Green Pass, there was also talk of introducing the obligation of Covid Certification strengthened also at work, at least for the Public Administration (initially ). This measure, however, met with the clear rejection of a part of the majority. No agreement on that front then. In the end, a practically generalized extension of the Super Green Pass was included in the decree, to the exclusion of shops, commercial activities and workplaces (for which the buffer remains sufficient), which will significantly limit the life of the unvaccinated. “We are copying the measurement of the lockdown for the unvaccinated that have done for example Austria and Germany. The surprising thing is that if things are as bad as they seem, why take the measurement in more than 10 days? This is also a bit of a sign of how we have had to mediate between the different parties that sit in the Council of Ministers. In my opinion it is clear that it was the first somewhat stormy CDM of the Draghi government“, he commented in an interview with Fanpage.it on constitutionalist Alfonso Celotto, Professor of Constitutional Law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Rome 3.

“It was not possible to decide and in the end this measure was reached, which is an extremely severe measure, but from 10 January. And in the meantime it was decided not to intervene on the workers“, he added. To then specify:”There is no obligation yet, but we are basically getting closer. On the other hand, we were once again surprised by the virus. It seemed almost all over, there were many vaccinated: and instead now it is a problem of understanding how to live with the virus without making a generalized lockdown that we cannot afford.“.

Criticisms from political and social parties converge precisely on the issue of the vaccination obligation, which accuse the government of having substantially introduced a disguised obligation, making the Super Green Pass mandatory so many places and activities. “It is a reconciliation of the different needs. If there was an obligation to vaccinate there would also be those who would say that their freedoms have been violated. In this way, as happened also in Austria and Germany, those who do not want to vaccinate can not do it but at the same time can do much less things. That is a choice“, stressed the constitutionalist.

Celotto then concluded: “It is the usual question. Right to health, right to sociality, economic right. Health is the first, is the only right defined as fundamental in the Constitution, in article 32“.