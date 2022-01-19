Leonardo Mancuso greets Empoli and Serie A. It is made with Monza, which then takes him and not Simy. Medical examinations tomorrow. It was reported by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky on his website: “For days there was talk of the possible reinforcement of Monza, divided between Simy and Mancuso. Today, however, confirmation has arrived. The shot of Giovanni Stroppa’s team is called Leonardo Mancuso. The attacker’s urgent request has speeded up the agreement: the times are too long for Simy they accelerated the Mancuso option in the afternoon.

The Empoli striker will go to the Brianza team with a formula on loan with obligation to redeem. A total operation about 3 million which takes the form of an obligation linked to certain conditions. The player born in 1992 knows Serie B very well: 158 appearances, 61 goals and 19 assists, between Empoli and Cittadella, and is ready to reinforce Monza’s attack ”. For Mancuso at Empoli the satisfaction of the goal in Turin against Juve, then he played very little and Andreazzoli preferred Pinamonti. Now its price is 6 million, but the asterisk will come only after the official.

