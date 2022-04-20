“It is morally low at the height of a chain like yours”

2022-04-20

Gerard Pique Bernabeu He has returned to the fray and this time against El Partidazo de la Cadena Cope. All this after knowing new audios of the defender with Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation.

In them, the defender of Barcelona asks the president for help to be able to go to the Olympic Games with Spain. This angered Piqué and he went out on Twitter to defend himself.

“I will never ask for help from anything. I know how to separate a commercial agreement from football”, Piqué told Juanma Castaño during the meeting that the footballer organized on his Twitch channel last Monday, where he answered several questions from journalists from all over the world.