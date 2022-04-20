“It is morally low at the height of a chain like yours”
Gerard Pique Bernabeu He has returned to the fray and this time against El Partidazo de la Cadena Cope. All this after knowing new audios of the defender with Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation.
In them, the defender of Barcelona asks the president for help to be able to go to the Olympic Games with Spain. This angered Piqué and he went out on Twitter to defend himself.
“I will never ask for help from anything. I know how to separate a commercial agreement from football”, Piqué told Juanma Castaño during the meeting that the footballer organized on his Twitch channel last Monday, where he answered several questions from journalists from all over the world.
The program added to Piqué’s response the new audio revealed by El Confidencial: “Rubi, you have to get me this one, it makes me excited that you shit play some Olympics”, the defender wanted to attend Tokyo.
To this, Gerard Piqué replied as follows: “Insinuating that I am asking for this favor in exchange for the Super Cup agreement is morally low that is only suitable for a chain like yours, which at the time already insinuated that at Barça we we doped”.
Piqué Bernabéu is still in the eye of the hurricane and for Barcelona’s game against Real Sociedad he was summoned by Xavi Hernández, the center back after an injury.