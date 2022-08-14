“It is more of the same”

For the actress, Jessica Alba, there is still work to be done for racial diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to an article in the magazine People. In an interview Alba pointed out that she has been discarded in the past because of her Latin roots and that the films of the superhero giant “are still quite Caucasian.”

Although the actress played Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, in Fox’s Fantastic Four productions in 2005 and 2007, she says skin color is part of the entertainment dynamic and impact of the characters.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies, that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family thing, it’s still pretty Caucasian.” Jessica Alba, actress.

Forced inclusion?

Alba affirms that her inclusion in the world of comics was one of the few in the past for someone from different roots: «I would say that I was one of the few in the past […] And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still more of the same.”

As for the progress in the film industry, the celebrity assures that integrating people of various ethnicities and races “is a commercial initiative now that they realize how much money they can earn. It’s something they care about, which is fine. How they get there doesn’t really matter. Now they realize that there’s a whole group of people that they frankly left out of the conversation because they didn’t even see them. They were there the whole time.”

“I just think that for the young people who are emerging, who are going to be our future leaders, it is important that they see that in the world of fiction, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as artists, the real is reflected.” Jessica Alba, actress.

A villain: the lack of diversity in Marvel

The diversity of gender, sexuality, race, among others, have been constant topics of conversation in Hollywood in recent years, and the MCU is no exception. In July 2020, Anthony Mackie, who has starred in several Marvel projects, including Avengers: Endgame (2019), as Falcon and, later, Captain America, told Variety that it “really bothered him” that there wasn’t more diversity.

“I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt, every costume designer, every PA, every person has been white.” Anthony Mackie, actor.

When questioned later, Mackie indicated that he did not think it was a problem of racism, but of ignorance. And he stressed that Marvel, like other companies, believes it’s doing what it’s supposed to do but it’s not enough.

Marvel has made an effort in recent years to diversify, and in 2018, its president Kevin Feige stated that “when you have diverse voices, you get better, more exciting and surprising stories. And that is very clear.”

Integration advances

MCU began an integrating path that has had among its ranks directors such as Taika Waititi and Ryan Coogler, in addition to giving Mackie leading roles, such as the one he had in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and his appearance in several movies, including Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgameproduced by Trinh Tran, of Asian descent.

And in recent years, the presence of filmmakers of color has increased, such as Chloé Zhao, who directed The Eternals (2021); Destin Daniel Cretton, of Japanese descent and director from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)and Coogler, who returns for the sequel to Black Panthertitled Wakanda Forever.

Similarly, the series Ms Marvel recently completed, created by Bisha K. Ali, will feature the first Muslim superhero, played by Iman Vellani, who is of Pakistani-Canadian origin. In the face of this wave of inclusion, Feige has said that the company’s dedication to diversity and inclusion is “a combination” of design and storytelling progress.

“When you’re doing a story about a lawyer who’s giant and green [She-Hulk]or a Muslim teenager with superpowers in Jersey City [Ms. Marvel]or working with filmmakers and writers of color like us, diversity is so prevalent and such an important part of who we are and what we do now.” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

Finally, it should be noted that the efforts of the production company are becoming more evident because there is a broader cultural representation, an example of this was the appearance of Salma Hayek in The Eternals and that of Tenoch Huerta, Mexican actors who are already part of the MCU.