It is never too late on Twentyseven

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 29, 2022, airs It’s never too late on Twentyseven in early evening at 21:10.

It is never too late, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

It’s Never Too Late, a film directed by Rob Reiner, is the story of a special friendship born by chance between a very rich man and a very wise one, both linked by a sad common destiny, which will lead them to completely change the course of their lives. existences. Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) is an important industrial entrepreneur, multimillionaire, while Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman) is an African American mechanic, a very simple and at the same time very deep man. Their first meeting takes place in an unhappy situation: one day they find themselves sharing the same hospital room, after receiving terrible news. Both have just found out they are terminally ill with cancer. Although they come from two completely different worlds, Edward and Carter become friends and decide to react positively to the disease, enjoying all the time they have left without regret.

They begin to compile a list of things they would like to do before they die, including everything they ever wanted and never had the courage or time to accomplish. However, reality immediately calls them to order: at the behest of the doctors, in fact, the two men must remain in the hospital and begin treatment to fight and defeat the ugly evil. That’s when they realize there’s only one way to get things done on their list: escape the clinic. A series of fun adventures, incredible situations and important moments of self-discovery follow one another. Will Edward and Carter be able to do everything they set out to do before it is hopelessly too late?

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Beverly Todd, Rob Morrow, Alfonso Freeman, Rowena King, Verda Bridges, Brian Copeland, Ian Anthony Dale

Trailer

here is the trailer from It’s never too late