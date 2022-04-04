“It is never too late to find your inner peace. That’s what the movie talks about”: Zoe Saldaña on “The Adam Project”

The actress spoke with Infobae about this new Netflix production in which she plays a pilot who disappears after making a futuristic discovery.



A few days ago it premiered on Netflix the adam projectthe new movie starring Ryan Reynolds and that it has a great familiar, futuristic and fictional component. The story begins with a child Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), who in recent months has had behavioral problems, and all due to the recent death of his father (Mark Ruffalo).

Little Adam has socialization problems at school, and to top it off, his relationship with his mother is going through the worst moment. However, his life takes a radical turn when, one night, his older version (Ryan) appears in the patio of his house, assuring that time travel exists and that he has a special mission: to meet his wife again and save her. of certain death.

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds play the younger and older versions of Adam, respectively. (Netflix)

Zoe Saldana It is precisely the one who gives life to Laura, Adam’s wife and for whom this story begins. Some days ago Infobae talked to her, who talked about her character and this movie:

“Laura is an engineer pilot who makes a discovery, reports it, and as a result of that she disappears and her husband decides to look for her. But in reality, the plot of the film is: there is a pilot named Adam Reed, who is a pilot who travels between times, because he lives in a future not too distant from now where humanity has already resolved the formula of what it is break time, the time capsule, and can travel between times. He is an engineer pilot who does it too. Traveling back in time, he meets the younger version of himself and reunites with his dad, and the three of them are forced to work together to save humanity from catastrophe. And of course, he has a primary purpose, which is to find a person who has been lost, which is his wife.

Zoe Saldaña is Laura in “The Adam Project.” (Netflix)

According to Zoe, this new adventure will show Adam several aspects of his past that he never saw, and all because he was still too young to understand what the situation he and his mother, who is played by Jennifer Garner.

“For me, the most moving message of the film is that it is never too late to find closure in your life, to find your inner peace. That’s what our main character accomplishes for himself at the end of the film.”

The production is in the Top 10 of the most viewed on the streaming platform. (Netflix)

In addition, the famous also ensures that this is a production that can be enjoyed as a family and that it has a very nice message regarding union and understanding. For the actress, on many occasions we do not value the time we spend with our loved ones, and precisely, the cinema is an excellent opportunity to share.

The film has a strong family component, focused on the relationship between parents and children. (Netflix)

“I attach great importance to those films with which I can sit down with my children to watch and enjoy them, and with which I can also sit down with my grandparents and we all watch it together and each one gets what they need. We do not value those moments that we can spend together, as a family, living an experience that gives us happiness, that gives us adventure, that makes us sad, where we can cry and laugh at the same time, and not feel uncomfortable doing so… Those stories are necessary to live them together”.

Time travel is still fiction today, but with how fast society is advancing, it could be a reality in a few years. Therefore, Zoe is clear about what she would say to her smaller version of her, if, like Adam Reed, she could meet her again: “I would tell her two things: stay curious and you are on the right track.”

