it is no longer the most consulted domain in the world

There are those who have done better, breaking through the wall of one billion active users on the planet. And Google must undergo the sensational overtaking.

Google comes out with broken bones in the challenge that concerns the most consulted websites during 2021. The Mountain View giant has held the record for years in this sense, with millions of people around the world who, several times a day, accessed their browsers on PCs , smartphones and tablets through the well-known US search engine.

Who took the domain off Google? It is not a direct competitor, so at least as far as the sector is concerned, the latter remains the most consulted on the planet. But he still has to undergo an important overtaking that makes one think a lot.

To put the arrow and overtake Google is TikTok. The well-known Chinese social network has been on the rise for some years now, and from a platform conceived exclusively for young people, it has managed to expand its horizons, welcoming even the greatest.

Google, because TikTok managed to overtake it

Furthermore, TikTok has become exactly like Instagram, managing to attract numerous VIPs as well. They also have their own profile on the Chinese social network, whose ownership is to be ascribed to Bytedance. To reveal the overtaking of TikTok against Google as the most consulted site in the world is Cloudflare, a company specializing in anal on web infrastructures.

This overtaking took place in August, thanks to the remarkable and unbridled expansion known among the teenagers of the entire planet. It counts well one billion active users, with up to three billion times the application has been downloaded.

And as it is easy to imagine, the situation linked to the pandemic, which forced many people to stay at home around the world. So TikTok acted as a release valve, providing an opportunity to find entertainment and distraction.

To close the updated top 10 of the most consulted platforms there are then, from third place onwards, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Youtube, Twitter and Whatsapp, which has surpassed the “cousin” Instagram, even remained out of the top ten.