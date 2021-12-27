It is no longer time for the Rashomons

The Last Duel, (Ridley Scott, 2021).

Normandy, 1386: the last judicial duel in French history is disputed. Chevalier Jean de Carrouges accuses his former comrade in arms, Jacques Le Gris, of raping his wife, Marguerite. Le Gris claims to have had a consensual relationship with Carrouges’ wife. The wife, on the other hand, argues … no, the wife does not ‘argue’: the wife is telling the truth. End. It’s not like we can put ourselves there to question what a woman says. We are not in the Middle Ages …

Dear Santa, this year I would like world peace, health for all and a decent Middle Ages movie to screen in the seventh grade – before you snort, try and tell me one. View? No, dragons aren’t worth, no, even Arthurian cycles. A film to show children a real world, which existed and which was certainly very different from ours, but somehow it worked, coherent, likely: castles, armor, serfs, I would just like to keep in a corner of their imagination some medieval tools why – I don’t even know why, but somehow it doesn’t seem fair to let them grow up without them. I’m not asking for a masterpiece; even just a color film that makes more sense than Ridley Scott’s Crusades, because I really know that it’s leaking everywhere: but find me something better in the filmography of the last thirty years. And I know very well that Scott understands little of the Middle Ages – as indeed of any age: in the end for him it is almost always all a great western with the Frontier and the gunslingers who suffer from not being able to draw the revolver, of having to to dress in iron and still draw uncomfortable swords – but at least he knows how to put together a show. How do you say?

Yes Father, I know he tried again this year, I saw the Last duel and I’m sorry it went so badly, somehow the Middle Ages bring bad luck to Sir Scott and it’s strange: of so many places where setting a western seems to be one of the most congenial to his taste for wonder. We have always known that for Hollywood history is a backdrop for staging today’s problems in a picturesque way: it is not exactly the historical approach that I would need, but it has the advantage of keeping even spectators who are not suffering awake. of horses and armor. Scott does not appear to be interested in politics, yet the more his films are in costume, the more the screenplays become littered with ideologies. The Gladiator it was the perfect film for post 9/11 imperial America (it’s amazing that it came out the year before); the Crusades by reaction they were stubborn to imagine a multi-ethnic and multi-religious Kingdom of Heaven. The Last Duel, twenty years later, is a film about #meetoo and rape culture so focused on its being a film about #metoo and rape culture that in certain points the demanding viewer is led to wonder: but seriously? I mean, are you really telling me this, in a non-ironic sense? Here: it is a film without irony, a quality that in Hollywood is becoming increasingly rare and dangerous commodity.

The Last Duel he wants to say something very true and current and he wants to say it without the slightest risk of being misunderstood. It does so by disturbing the events of a different century, experienced by people whose values ​​were very different from ours – and never mind: Hollywood has always behaved this way and perhaps it is the only way to bring a few spectators into the Middle Ages that they would not. attract from a medieval chronicle case. In the end, anyone will have learned something: even just the fact that at a certain point in the Middle Ages doctors considered the female orgasm necessary for conception (“It’s science!“: And all this several centuries before other doctors, between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, denied the very existence of the female orgasm).

After that, dear Santa, you too understand that a rape movie with a trial debate on orgasm, in the seventh grade, I cannot show. But I’d still be glad I saw it. The problem is another and I tell you, dear Santa, Sir Scott has nothing to do with it this time. Yes it is darker than usual, certain cuts are evident, the pace is not the best, but I would forgive him this and more. The culprits I can’t forgive are Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who doesn’t pay for trying to pull a militant blockbuster out of an essay by Eric Jager, have also decided to bother Rashomon. That’s right, they wanted to deliver their Rashomon to us, and maybe they even believe they succeeded: their problematic film with three irreconcilable versions of the same story from the point of view of three conflicting characters. And the critics did not miss it – also because there are even the captions before each version, in short, it is enough to know how to read the large writings and some seem to still be able to, so we really have reviews in which The Last Duel he is compared to Rashomon.

Now Santa understand me, this is not about snobbery. I do not make a technical question of it, but in short, Rashomon is a film that wants to tell us that objective reality does not exist, that everyone has their own and that the viewer will not necessarily be able to reassemble one. It is the exact opposite of what happens in the Last Duel, where after hearing the bell of the Knight Carrouges and that of Jacques Le Gris, the caption warns us that it’s up to the lady, and that her truth is “The Truth”. I’m not saying it, Santa, it’s just written like this on the screen, so that no one can get confused about the moral of the film: and the moral is that men tell a lot of balls, out of pride or out of envy or even for love (but more often out of pride and envy); women, on the other hand, do not, women always tell the truth, except of course when they do not lie so as not to end up at the stake roasted on a low flame. After that Scott can film castles and armor with all the skill he deserves, but the system doesn’t work, and here I suggest to anyone who wants to see the film not to read any further, because… I don’t know let’s take Le Gris.

The film explains, with its light hand, that Le Gris grew up in a system of values ​​that does not allow him to recognize a rape, even when he commits it. When in her version Marguerite is resisting, Le Gris is convinced that she is reciting a courtship ritual. And since at that moment we are looking at the scene with the eyes of Le Gris, we should precisely see a Marguerite who wants and does not want, who flirt a little, a yielding Marguerite who finally allows herself to intercourse. If this film were a real Rashomon, we should be witnessing this: but the real news that the new Ridley Scott film brings to the world is that the Rashomons in America can no longer be done – and to say that until a few years ago they were almost a trope, many telefilms had their episode-Rashomon, House MD certainly has one and even They Will Be Famous – but not now, now if we saw Marguerite indulge and rejoice we could be misunderstanding. Some viewers would surely misunderstand, I mean, it’s statistics, and then the Rashomons imply precisely this, that everyone can choose the version they prefer: but today this is intolerable, someone would tweet that Ridley Scott has made a film that enhances the culture of rape; that Affleck and Damon wrote it, that Driver played it: well no, it can’t be done, it’s no longer time for the Rashomons, and so we have to watch this very embarrassing scene where Le Gris lives the pinnacle of his story of love while panting on the back of a poor woman who has not even been able to undress. There is nothing really problematic here, there is no room for doubt that on the contrary must be chased away and at most identified in the characters as a weakness to be eradicated: the victims are serious, upright and suffering, the offenders are pathetic. In the end, the real culprit is the Middle Ages: and his fault is that he does not want to believe in women. And Santa I don’t want to defend the Middle Ages at any cost, I know it was a terrible time for women, but the films that condemn the past as the past are always afraid that they serve to distract from the responsibilities of the present.

Rashomon asked us to accept that all Truth is partial; the Last Duel appoints us omniscient judges, in front of two men who have decided to slaughter each other to contend for it. In the end, dear Santa, what leaves me is a bit of a bitter cold in the mouth, for wanting to check if the villain is really punished as I had already desired in my heart. I’m in the stands too, with the sadistic king of France. Sorry Santa, because it’s not even a bad movie. But that’s not what I need.