Health

“It is no more serious than the Delta.” Anthony Fauci puts an end to the speculations on the Omicron – Il Tempo variant

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read


Anthony Fauci reassures everyone on the Omicron variant. “It is almost certainly no more serious than the Delta variant. According to some indications it could also be less serious. In any case it will take at least another couple of weeks in South Africa and then, as we have more infections in the rest of the world, it may take longer to see what its level of severity is “, the words of the American scientist to the AFP. . Medical adviser to US President Joe Biden has divided the knowledge and unknowns about Omicron into three main areas: transmissibility, how well it can escape immunity from previous infections and vaccines, and the severity of the disease.

Because it will never go away. Ilaria Capua and the vaccine for children, another heavy truth about Covid

The new variant, Fauci says, “is clearly highly transmissible, most likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain.” Accumulated epidemiological data around the world also indicate that reinfections are higher with Omicron. The laboratory experiments that tested the antibody potency of current vaccines against Omicron are expected to arrive in the “next few days, a week at the most. It is almost certainly no more severe than the Delta. There is some suggestion that it may even be less severe, because if looking at the statistics of South Africa, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations seems to be lower than that of Delta “.

Spallanzani's virologist spreads Hope: Emergency? Now that's enough, we have to get out of it

Fauci stressed that it is important not to overestimate these data because the population taken into consideration is made up of young people and therefore are less likely to be hospitalized. “I think it will take another couple of weeks at least in South Africa to figure out the actual severity. A more transmissible virus that does not cause more serious illness and does not lead to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths is the best possible scenario. The worst case scenario. is that not only is it highly communicable, but it also causes serious illness and then we see another wave of infections that aren’t necessarily alleviated by the vaccine or people’s previous infections. I don’t think this worst case scenario will occur, but it won’t you never know ”concluded Fauci.

Ricciardi worried by Omicron: worse than Delta even for the healed. Black future

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Vaccines, Costa: ‘Third dose also for 50-year-olds in the coming days’ – Health

4 weeks ago

Squillace, the children will have a new gym at school

November 7, 2021

Barbieri gym again usable, intervention worth 100 thousand euros

3 weeks ago

“Mosquitoes do not carry Covid but cause 700 thousand deaths a year”

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button