It is not 30 minutes that you should walk every day to reduce your risk of heart attack

Walking helps improve your health and strengthen your heart, but you don’t have to count your steps. What is important is that you increase the intensity of your walk a little. (Photo: Getty)

There are few better ways to ensure your own heart health than through the simple act of walking. If done correctly, it can be the key to losing weight, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, and improving memory, as well as reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and breast and colon cancer.

“Walking for 2.5 hours a week, that’s only 21 minutes a day, can reduce the risk of heart disease by 30 percent,” according to a Harvard Medical School review that looks at the research on the topic. Put another way, a 30-minute walk just five times a week will improve your heart’s odds by a third in the long run.

Specifically, walking is one of the cheapest, easiest to carry out and healthy exercises for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. This is confirmed by several investigations such as the one published by the magazine Heart which ensures that twenty minutes of daily moderate to vigorous exercise in early old age (70-75 years) may be the best way to prevent serious heart diseaseincluding within that group the heart failure- in late old age (over 80 years).

walking is “the closest thing we have to a ‘miracle’ drug and you don’t need a prescription,” says Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States national public health agency), to Harvard Health.

Cardiologists say that the benefits for the heart are obtained by reduce risk factors heart disease including high cholesterol levels, blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. So walking gets to the root of the problem by strengthening your heart, as well as making you a healthier person overall by strengthening your body.

How? With each step you take, the capacity of the lungs to receive oxygen increases and blood pressure decreases; At the same time, a short walk – at a moderate level of activity – helps reduce body fat and improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

The medical explanation is somewhat more complex: exercise increases the total amount of circulating blood when the spleen contracts, discharging part of its contents into the bloodstream. And as for the arteries of the different organs, they contract or relax to increase the amount of muscle blood and oxygen without affecting cerebral and coronary flow. This means that the arteries of the muscles that develop the work dilate, and those of the muscles that are at rest, those of the digestive system, the kidneys and the skin, contract. The end result is a decreased resistance in the arterial circulation.

For these reasons cardiology specialists recommend brisk walks, a practice that, combined with a healthy diet, can help us avoid cardiovascular disease.

And beware because it is not only for healthy people, it is also a recommendation valid for most patients who have already suffered a cardiac event because improves the heart’s response to exertion because it increases the size of the heart chambers and, therefore, the amount of blood in each beat, increasing the transport of oxygen and nutrients.

That is why those who carry out this activity are frequently providing your cardiovascular system with a set of benefits that Dr. Carlos Macaya, president of the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) and former head of Cardiology Service of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madridconsider keys. “Walking helps reduce the main risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. In addition, it has been shown that it also contributes to an increase in muscle tone and helps us control emotional stress,” explains the cardiologist. It also improves cardiovascular complications and reduces the risk of stroke and mortality.

But contrary to what we thought, the benefits do not depend so much on the number of steps you take: the important thing is not the steps themselves but the pace and intensity with which you walk. And it is that “walking is not walking”point the Doctor Amelia Carro, coordinator of the Sports Cardiology Working Group of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) and director of the Corvilud Institute center (Candás, Asturias).

The keys to walking correctly would be:

Walk briskly, at a intensity that makes it difficult to hold a conversation. Do it for at least 150 minutes a week, about 20-25 minutes a day. The ideal would also be to do it in a pollution-free environment, in a place where we can be in contact with nature. You could, for example, start by establishing a new exitable habit like going out into the woods once a week.

But beware, “It is useless to walk 10,000 steps and sit for the rest of the day”, says Dr. Carro. To be healthy, “We must be active and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.”

If you want to discover the physical, emotional and spiritual benefits of the art of walking, you can be inspired by 52 ways to walk, by Annabel Streets, edited by PlanetaLibros, or embark on healthy routes such as those proposed by the journalist and writer Sergi Ramis, expert cyclist and hiker, in ‘Spain on foot’, by Geoplaneta.

