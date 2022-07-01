It is not a filming of Top Gun: the National Guard and the Air Force carry out exercises in Puerto Rico

For a few days, people have been commenting on social networks that they have seen planes in Puerto Rico similar to those used in the popular movies starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun and its sequel Maverick. But it is not about anything related to Hollywood, but about units of the 122 Squadron of the US Air National Guardbased in Louisiana, who are on the island this week to conduct a series of training and maneuvers as part of the O“Noble Defender” operation of CNorth American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD, in English), a command composed of the United States and Canada.

The lieutenant of the United States Air Force, Christopher Littleconfirmed to The new day that, technically, the exercises and maneuvers began from the process of transferring the fighter aircraft McDonnell Douglas F-15C Eagle to Puerto Rico. However, the official declined to go into specific details about the exercises that will take place, their length and the participants, as he does not have the authorization to reveal such information at this time.

However, a press release released by NORAD’s Continental United States Office of Public Relations (CONR-1) detailed that U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets will participate in the exercises. States, as well as an unspecified Navy ship.

The 122 Squadron has a long and successful history in the different conflicts in which the United States has been involved. Established in the 1940s as a descendant of the 122nd Observation Group, the squadron is one of 29 observation squadrons founded by the United States Army National Guard prior to World War II.

Four of the planes that will be participating in the exercises of the Louisiana Air National Guard in Puerto Rico. (Miguel Rodriguez)

Several people expressed surprise on social networks after seeing the military planes and some even joked that it was a movie shooting. (Miguel Rodriguez)

The Louisiana Air National Guard flotilla arrived at the Luis Munoz Marín Airport to participate in a series of military training and practices. (Miguel Rodriguez)

These are McDonnell Douglas F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft. (Miguel Rodriguez)

These aircraft are part of the 122 squadron of the US Air National Guard. (Miguel Rodriguez)

The exercises will take part in US Air Force and US Navy fighter jets, as well as an unspecified Navy ship. (Miguel Rodriguez)

The F-15C Eagle air superiority aircraft are among the most successful fighters of the so-called fourth generation of combat aircraft. (Miguel Rodriguez)

Currently, the 122 Squadron operates from the Joint Naval Reserve Station New Orleans, Louisiana, and operates the F-15C Eagle air superiority aircraft, one of the most successful fighters of the so-called fourth generation of combat aircraft. The squadron saw action in World War II, the Korean War, the Kosovo conflict, and Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This operation will provide aircraft, pilots and support personnel assigned to NORAD the opportunity to train in the immediate deployment of an agile combat team (ACE) that provides the ability to counter air attacks in the southern corridor of the United States. continental United States”, explained in the statement the Air Force Lieutenant General Kirk Piercefrom CONR-1.

The statement detailed that this version of Operation Noble Defender is tasked with testing NORAD’s ability to defend all “avenues of attack” against the United States and Canada, as well as showing the ability to integrate with other units to bring carry out a joint defense. NORAD has the responsibility to detect air attacks and protect the territories of Canada and the United States.

In addition to simulating cruise missile attacks, CONR-1 will launch simulated fighter and bomber strikes from various checkpoints and alerts along the Gulf Coast, along with pre-assigned units at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, as well as integrating the Navy to identify and defend against the cruise missile threat.

“Our fighters, airborne radar platforms, command-and-control and aerial refueling teams will have the opportunity to train together, as we would operate if called upon to repel aggressive actions and defend North America,” added Lt. Gen. Pierce.

In addition to the F-15C Eagle fighters, citizens have also seen a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft. However, Little indicated that, at this time, there are no plans to use the KC-135 during the exercises.

Operation Noble Defender began in September 2020 with simulated deployments to the Arctic involving F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and CF-18 fighters, a Canadian variant of the F/A-18 Hornet. Exercises were also held in January, April and October 2021, and in March 2022.