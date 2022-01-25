it is not a safe haven asset and it is not like gold. Why the cryptocurrency collapses- Corriere.it

The King – aka Bitcoin – naked. The en bloc collapse of cryptocurrencies reveals an economic reality that investors and speculators had too hastily assumed to be true: Bitcoin and its younger brothers are not a “safe haven”. On the other hand, it would have been enough to read a good macroeconomics manual to understand that they could not be like gold bars under the mattress, or like a Picasso, for those who can afford it. Nor like an old gold pound or rand, the South African currency always minted with the noble metal exactly as Croesus, king of Lydia, did in the seventh century BC, considered the father of modern money. A safe haven asset characterized by an anti-cyclical trend with respect to equities. When investors flee the stock exchanges as is happening these days, the safe haven asset offers a safe haven. It remains stable and, indeed, due to the effect of the demand of those who take refuge there, it inevitably tends to rise given that the limited supply (since the first week of January, gold has risen by almost two euros per gram).