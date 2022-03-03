‘It is not an error, the procedure was impeccable’

The president of the Referees Commission, Arturo Brizio Carterendorsed Fernando Hernandezwho received thousands of criticisms for the work he did in Saturday’s game between Chivas and Puebla.

Although the play was reviewed in the VARthe whistle did not annul the goal of Jordi Cortizobecause before there was a lack of Lucas May on Christian Calderon.

“These are plays that are left completely to the opinion of the referee. It was reviewed on the field and it was considered that there were not the necessary elements to invalidate the goal. This is not an error, the procedures were followed. It was a very tight play. There will be those who think that it was a foul and others that it was done well by letting the play continue. The procedure was impeccable, ”he explained at a press conference.

And if that was not enough, Fernando Hernandez kicked out Alexis Vega and in the final stretch of the encounter he did not score a penalty due to a lack of Israel Kings on Hiram Wed.

The sports director of Guadalajara, Richard pelaezexploded against the whistlers, because he thinks that due to his bad decisions his team has lost valuable points in Clausura 2022.

In the game against Lion, Fernando Guerrero did not score a penalty due to a foul Steve Barreiro on Angel Zaldivar.

“It doesn’t bother. We are convinced that all clubs should be attended to. We are always attentive to everything they say, because in the end they are the main beneficiaries or our clients, “he added.

“We are convinced that we have a group of professionals. Communication is very open. There is no reason to think about retaliation or revenge. The teams have the right to complain, sometimes they are right and other times they are not”, he asserted.

Arturo Brizio Carter He said it doesn’t bother him that former referees like Philip Ramos Rizo or Marco Antonio Rodriguez criticize your team on television or through your social networks.

“There is no hassle. I have always said that commentators are here to criticize, analyze and give opinions. Some of the people who made those comments were my colleagues or friends. I only read and listen to draw my conclusions. We all want the same thing. I do not take it as a personal issue, ”she concluded.