“It is not at my level, I do not talk about medicine with a microbiologist” – Il Tempo





Virologists are the new faces of the televised confrontation and remote poisons. Once again protagonists are Andrea Crisanti and Matteo Bassetti, who in the last period have certainly not sent themselves to say at the level of exchange of accusations for opinions on Covid. The director of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa is a guest on the January 19 episode of Zona Bianca, a Rete4 program that sees Giuseppe Brindisi running it, and is very hard on Crisanti: “From one who does not know the difference there is it’s between a metatarsal and a tampon I don’t talk about medicine. I heard that he also discussed mortality but I believe that in his life he never filled out an Istat mortality form, so how do you talk about the mortality of Chrysantis patients? The problem is to place oneself on an equal level. He is a microbiologist, works in a laboratory, has begun to discuss a fact. I said that in my opinion it would be better to change the daily relationship, that is, it would be more correct that there were those who are infected symptomatically, those who are infected asymptomatically and especially those in hospitals who have Covid pneumonia, those who are symptomatic of Covid pneumonia . And if Minister Speranza prefers to keep him like this, there is no problem. Yesterday – underlines the Ligurian infectious disease specialist – we did a very serious exercise for our country because we gave an account of deaths that were not those of the day before. 72 deaths in Sicily related to the previous weeks. In my opinion we have not done a good service to Italy “.





But what made Bassetti so angry. During last week’s episode of Non è l’Arena, the conductor Massimo Giletti had asked Crisanti for an opinion on Bassetti’s proposal to change the methodology in giving the report on Covid, providing the data only once a week. “When you drive on the motorway to see if you are going fast, look at the speed indicator and check if you are putting yourself in danger. On the pandemic dashboard the indicators are the number of cases, the RT incidence and the number of people going to hospital and in resuscitation are a side effect of the spread of the virus. I think the statements are from epidemiological illiterates ”, Crisanti’s reply to the idea of ​​Bassetti, who has now taken a boulder out of his shoe.

TO #ZonaWhite Matteo Bassetti on the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti who attacked him in recent days pic.twitter.com/Dn0r1SADzW – Zona Bianca (@zona_bianca) January 19, 2022