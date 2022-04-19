It is not Chicharito Hernández: Martino shakes Mexico with two controversial new calls

Gerardo Tata Martino calls two unconsecrated players in Mexico or abroad and earns new criticism in the National Team

Strikers Writing April 19, 2022 3:19 p.m.

Gerardo Tata Martino is more than questioned for his decisions in command of the Mexican National Team, which is why everyone in the country wants the incorporation of Javier Chicharito Hernández.

However, the former Barcelona coach has repeatedly denied the entry of the LA Galaxy player, from Major League Soccer, to the national tricolor.

However, far from fulfilling the desire of millions of followers, Tata is moving away from this alternative, and from the Aztec country it has been announced that he would already be looking for more parts to add to the machine that will take him to Qatar 2022.

According to rumors and information given, one of them would be Alejandro Zendejas, a player who plays for Club América in Liga MX, thus being a surprise that Mexico will have against Guatemala next week in the United States.

In addition, it is also known that Marcelo Flores, the promise of Mexican soccer in the Premier League, also received the green light from Arsenal to be part of this call for the game in Orlando, Florida.

After this match on April 27, the following will be in May, June and August against Nigeria, Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay.