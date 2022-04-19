Sports

It is not Chicharito Hernández: Martino shakes Mexico with two controversial new calls

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Gerardo Tata Martino calls two unconsecrated players in Mexico or abroad and earns new criticism in the National Team

Strikers Writing

Gerardo Tata Martino is more than questioned for his decisions in command of the Mexican National Team, which is why everyone in the country wants the incorporation of Javier Chicharito Hernández.

However, the former Barcelona coach has repeatedly denied the entry of the LA Galaxy player, from Major League Soccer, to the national tricolor.

However, far from fulfilling the desire of millions of followers, Tata is moving away from this alternative, and from the Aztec country it has been announced that he would already be looking for more parts to add to the machine that will take him to Qatar 2022.

According to rumors and information given, one of them would be Alejandro Zendejas, a player who plays for Club América in Liga MX, thus being a surprise that Mexico will have against Guatemala next week in the United States.

In addition, it is also known that Marcelo Flores, the promise of Mexican soccer in the Premier League, also received the green light from Arsenal to be part of this call for the game in Orlando, Florida.

After this match on April 27, the following will be in May, June and August against Nigeria, Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool after the death of his son

1 hour ago

Atlético San Luis responds to the rumors of Germán Berterame to Club América

1 hour ago

Summary of the match Necaxa vs Tigres (2-0). GOALS

2 hours ago

Confirmed lineup of Chivas vs Xolos on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button