It is not Chucky Lozano or Tecatito Corona: Hugo Sánchez chooses his favorite player from Mexico

Mexicans leave the name of the country high in Spain



March 10, 2022 9:25 p.m.

First it was Andrés Guardado, who, due to an injury, was unable to play against Eintracht Frankfurt for the Europa League. Less than 10 days before the World Cup qualifying round where Mexico is at stake, the midfielder is a serious doubt.

Saved met with the mythical legend of Mexican soccer, Hugo Sánchez. The meeting took place in a restaurant in Seville, in Andalusia Spain. Region where Betis hails from.

The former striker was recently premiered, as he participated in the recording of a series on the history of Real Madrid, particularly the generation nicknamed “La Quinta del Buitre”.

Another who also met with Hugo Sánchez, but later shared the photo on his social networks, was Diego Lainez. The Betis player boasted of the coexistence he had with the ‘Pentapichichi’, who moved from Madrid to Seville to speak with Lainez, who has not had the desired regularity with his club.

Lainez, who is 21 years old, shared the image on his Instagram account and mentioned “Legend. A great on and off the field.”

A year ago, Hugo asked Diego to be more daring to have more regularity within Betis.

“He needs to be more daring, with that character of a fighter and with the quality and class he has, he can develop very important plays in attack and not only assisting his teammates, but also scoring goals”declared Hugo Sánchez in his segment for ESPN.