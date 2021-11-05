“It is not enough to limit global warming, we must adapt. Some damage is irreversible”

It is a chase: the impact of climate change is running, the political decision-makers who try to stem it are adopting measures that always lag behind. The sixth edition of the 2021 adaptation gap report: the storm is coming signed byUN Environment Agency (Unep) stresses that we have already lost that race because some of the consequences of the current climate crisis are irreversible: therefore, in addition to trying to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, it will be essential to adapt. These forecasts also take into account the latest commitments made by the international community, but they spur to have even more ambitious goals, because “although strong mitigation is the way to lower impacts and longer-term costs, increasing ambition in adaptation, particularly with regard to financing and implementation, is crucial to prevent existing gaps from widening “.

More money and more practical actions, immediately, because even if “the money is there”, as the Prime Minister said three days ago Mario Draghi at the very opening of the Glasgow Summit, funding and implementation are far behind. Faced with the impressive speed with which the climate changes, this is the message that the Unep Report launches during the COP26 negotiations, our reactions are not only late but also unequal, especially in the capacity to respond. At this rate, some countries that are already suffering the devastating effects of the climate crisis risk falling further and further behind. Specifically, the UN agency writes that there is evidence indicating that the goal of remaining within +1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century will probably be missed, but even if we hit it, some impacts of climate change are already irreversible and will accompany us. for many decades.

Adaptation policies, still indicates the Relationship, must provide priority interventions in various sectors, to prevent and contain the damage caused by extreme weather events caused by climate change. Among the areas where such interventions are most urgent are the management of the territory with attention to biodiversity, the rationalization and conservation of water systems, the development of hazard maps and interventions to combat heat waves, especially in urban environments. Together with the tools to adapt to the changes already underway, mitigation policies are also needed in order not to accelerate the impact and priority even more and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

Unep recalls that “2021 was the year in which climate change clearly manifested itself as a serious threat to humanity, not only in the long term, but in the here and now” and notes that “climate impacts they hit the world with a new ferocity “. The Environment Agency recalls that, again this year, the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (Ipcc) warned that there is a greater possibility of a global temperature increase of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades. The current nationally determined contributions (NDC), i.e. the commitments of each state, as foreseen by the Paris agreement are currently pointing towards global warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Thus, “even as the world seeks to step up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – efforts that are still nowhere near strong enough – the growth in climate impacts is far outstripping our effort to adapt,” the agency warns. for the UN Environment.

The Relationship he then gives a concrete example of how “money that is not a problem” was not used “in an intelligent and quick way”, again to quote Draghi. “The stimulus packages for recovery after Covid-19 present a window of opportunity to intervene with green and resilient measures, but these are not currently implemented”, UNEP notes, specifying that 16,700 billion dollars of fiscal stimulus were distributed all over the world, but only a small part of these incentives were aimed at adaptation, i.e. interventions to prevent the damage of extreme weather events (such as droughts, storms, fires, floods) thus also favoring green economic growth. So “the opportunity was largely lost,” says UNEP.

Less than a third of the 66 countries surveyed up to June 2021 have studied measures to tackle climate risks, the report said. About 79% of countries have adopted at least one adaptation planning tool at the national level, such as a plan, strategy, policy or law. This is a 7% increase from 2020, calculates the Unep, still too little given the emergency in progress. 9% of countries that do not have such a tool are developing one. At least 65% of countries, the report notes, have one or more sectoral plans and at least 26% have one or more subnational planning tools. Meanwhile, the implementation of adaptation actions continues to grow slowly. Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), recalls Unep, reveal that the top ten donors globally funded more than 2,600 projects with a main focus on adaptation between 2010 and 2019. Projects are also getting bigger, and many attract more than 10 million dollars.

The estimated costs of adapting to climate change in developing countries are five to ten times higher than current public financial flows (almost 80 billion in 2019) and available data indicates that the financial gap for adaptation is widening . According to theAdaptation Gap Report 2021 the new costs – compared to those of the 2016 report – for developing countries alone are approaching the top of the range 140-300 billion dollars a year by 2030 and 280-500 billion dollars a year by 2050.

The UNEP Report, from the point of view of the financial measures announced in recent days at COP26, therefore represents an important warning: the announcements on trillions of dollars in possible loans or global alliances of private investors are welcome: however, it is necessary that all promised money is effectively made available and projects to mitigate the effects of global warming become reality as soon as possible.