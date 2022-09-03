It is not enough to move: we must know why and how we do it | find out

The locals of Sierra Nevada (Granada) remember how the woodcutters cut ancient logs for long shifts of 10-12 hours and six days a week, without worrying about how and how much physical activity they did or if they barely had rest, the objective was to finish the work to do. However, technological progress brought about a change in the way of working, but above all in the reduction of the practice of physical activity, an aspect that began at the end of the 19th century, until the 1960s and has lasted until today. . Currently, due to how the lifestyle has evolved, “more comfort and less movement”, it has led to it being a matter of attention and concern to know how much we move due to its negative consequences for health.

It is common in talks and discussions with family or friends that classic questions arise such as “what sport do you practice?”, where “walking, cycling indoorspilates, hiking, biking, trail, or paddle” are recurrent and frequent answers. However, we do not usually delve into deeper aspects of how long, at what intensity, with what orientation that exercise is performed. It is not enough to move, but we must know why and how we do it in order to do it well.

According to the most popular concept, physical activity is defined as “any bodily movement produced by the skeletal muscles that entails an energy expenditure above the basal value”, a term closely related to the previous concept, where physical exercise is commonly defined as any physical activity that is characterized by being planned, systematized and with the aim of improving or maintaining physical condition. The term “physical exercise” is often used as a synonym for the term “physical activity”. However, and despite the fact that they have elements in common, both terms are not the same. Physical activity and physical exercise refer to any movement of the body produced by the musculoskeletal system that entails energy expenditure. However, physical exercise is a subtype of physical activity in which movement is performed in a planned, structured and repeated manner with the aim of improving or maintaining physical fitness.

With which, practicing physical exercise to improve or maintain health is not a trivial assignment, but rather, it is a complex behavior, whose magnitude must be well defined depending on who is prescribed. Thus, it must be quantified in volume, which is quantity (measured in time, distance, steps, number of repetitions, etc.); in intensity, the degree of effort involved (measured in speed, heart rate, lactic acid concentration, or classified as light, moderate or vigorous, etc.); and frequency, the number of times physical activity is performed in a unit of time (for example, number of days per week). To these concepts, it is opportune to add aspects such as the orientation of the load, to a specific quality such as resistance or to several in the same unit of time such as strength-resistance, and the modality, understood as the type of activity (walking , running, gym routine, etc.)

The World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2020 the guidelines on physical activity and sedentary habits. In them, a differentiation between population groups is marked, where the data for ages between five and 17 years is the performance of 60 minutes/day of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity. Therefore, it is important to know that it is not enough to do 60 minutes (which refers to the volume), but it must be with a degree of effort at a moderate-vigorous level (which refers to the intensity); every day of the week (which refers to the frequency) and especially aerobic (which refers to orientation). The mode or type of activity to achieve this goal are usually activities with a continuous or cyclical nature (walking, running, swimming, etc.). It also includes the need to incorporate vigorous-intensity aerobic activities at least three times a week, as well as activities that strengthen muscles and bones, that is, with a focus on developing strength. For this reason, the prescription of physical activity by a professional is relevant, so that the training load is individualized. There are no recipes that are suitable for everyone.

In fact, for adults between 18 and 64 years of age, these values ​​are based on between 150 and 300 minutes/week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or between 75 and 150 minutes/week of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, or, an equivalent combination throughout the week. Adding two days of moderate intensity muscle strengthening. It would now be simple, define volume, intensity, frequency, etc. Some guidelines on the training load for those over 65 years of age (similar to those described for adults, but including at least three days a week of multicomponent activities with priority on functional balance and strength training), or population groups such as pregnant women (at least 150 minutes/week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity) or youth with disabilities (at least 60 minutes/day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, including three days of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week) are also defined by the WHO.

Important, in this paradigm, are the increasingly used terms, such as sedentary lifestyle or sedentary behavior, due to the growing role in relation to health. The research network on sedentary behavior defines it as any behavior, during the day, characterized by low energy expenditure, including sitting, reclining or lying down, regardless of whether it is static or performing some activity of a cognitive nature (read , being in an office, video games, homework, etc.). It is also important to clarify that sleep is not found in this type of activity, which is not considered as sedentary behavior.

And these are general data, like a broad and minimum orientation for the entire population with a healthy orientation. But it is essential to be aware that individualization in training, be it high competition, amateur or with a healthy orientation, is everything. It happens in all ages, but today, we have older people who go hiking or run marathons; a population aged between 30 and 50 years who participate in competitions mountain biketennis, trailtriathlon, which, although they do it with an orientation that can be amateur, there is a more exhaustive planning and structuring of training, since they require a competitive goal or objective, where these values ​​are not valid. For all these reasons, it is important to reiterate the need, on the one hand, to know the person’s profile very well, to know their goals, their fitness level, and that is where the physical activity and sports professionals will be the ones who can prescribe according to the real and individual needs of people. That the practice of physical activity is a way and not a fashion.

Gem Torres Luque She is a Professor at the University of Jaén in the Faculty of Humanities and Educational Sciences. CEDA Research Group (Science, Education, Sports and Physical Activity). @letrasdegematorres.

FIND OUT It is the space of EL PAÍS SALUD where we will talk about those aspects related to physical activity, sports and physical and mental health. Physical activity and sport are part of the culture of all civilizations and play a fundamental role in the health of society at all levels, both physical and mental, at all ages, from childhood to old age, both in men as in women. The Physical Activity and Sports Sciences have tried to advance scientific knowledge about the importance of movement and physical exercise on the body, as well as the processes that explain why certain adaptations, modifications or changes to different levels (physiological, anatomical, motor, emotional or cognitive). For all these reasons, this space seeks to find the scientific explanations that support and justify the very beneficial reasons for physical activity and sport. Likewise, it will try to discuss and refute certain myths or false beliefs existing in society on specific issues of physical exercise and health.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellness in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.