It is not Herrera, the plan B that De Luisa has to replace Martino in the Tri

Yon de Luisa’s plan B to replace Martino in El Tri

March 19, 2022 3:30 p.m.

The Mexican team will have a tough test against the United States where it must add the 3 points to ensure a place in the World Cup in Qatar, if it does not achieve it, it could compromise by not depending on itself to achieve the objective.

Given this, Yon de Luisa has decided that, if he does not score against the United States, Gerardo Martino would leave the team, as revealed by journalist Felipe Morales in W Deportes. Given this, they would already have a plan B so that the Mexican team has a new coach.

In the first instance it would be to call Miguel Herrera to lead the two remaining games and then make a key decision about the reins of El Tri. In Femexfut they do not want to sit down to negotiate with Tigres and prefer a DT who arrives for free.

Who would be Martino’s replacement at El Tri?

According to the W Deportes report, it is about Matías Almeyda, a coach who knows the environment, knows how to deal with a team full of Mexicans and also, within his contract clause, can leave without problems when called by a selection.

