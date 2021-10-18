It is not just an adolescent problem

It’s not just a teenage problem: advice from dermatologists for adult acne (On Monday 18 October 2021)

Natalie Portman Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa. What do these stars have in common? They all had problems with acne in adulthood. Although it is important to be able to accept even those that are generically defined “imperfections”, there is a basic rule for those who are faced with problem: it is more important to give space to skincare than to hide the inflammations caused byacne. As stated by Prof. Antonino Di Pietro, director of the Vita Cutis Dermoclinic Institute in Milan, «di acne one can live badly “: it must be recognized, the constant inflammation of the skin causes very subjective reactions, sometimes complicated to manage and accept” especially when the pimples extend along the cheeks, chin, forehead and trunk, following each other relentlessly for … Read about iodonna





ladyonorato : British scientific study explained by Prof. Cosentino attests that Covidvax REDUCE (do not reset) infections … – borghi_claudio : I remind you that for many cities there are still ballots and no, it is not the same if one or the other wins and the vote … – sechesi : A first-level referee is caught at half-time in a match incorrectly reporting the rules (… – g_zerbato : RT @gr_grim: The #PortualidiTrieste didn’t fold. They weren’t intimidated. They had to forcibly evict them. Only for this … – Markino87 : @laura_ceruti @GuidoAnzuoni @ lauracesaretti1 @ allerame1 @WRicciardi @vitalbaa @AdrianaSpappa Sure but those limits n… –

Latest News from the network: Not only Booming infections in Great Britain, Antonella Viola: ‘Hospitalizations on the rise among young people, top levels in unvaccinated under 14s’ … currently all children under 12 Not they are vaccinable and it is up to the community to protect them. ‘ The fact is that with an average of 40,000 cases per day, the UK is second alone to the States …

Icardi tries to make peace, Wanda Nara does not forgive. The social battle Wanda, however, Not there is. After deleting all the photos with Icardi, leaving alone those with children, posted a new story on her 8.6 million follower profile this morning. Yes …

In the Maldives? Not only luxury resorts but also guesthouses TGCOM Loading... Advertisements Pope: ‘Vaccines to poor countries not as pitiful alms’ Francesco, there are no ‘unworthy lives because they do not meet the criterion of profit or the needs of profit’ (ANSA) …

Corsair, AIO liquid heatsink ready for the Intel LGA 1700 socket Corsair has anticipated with a teaser the arrival of new AIO liquid coolers designed for the new CPU series from Intel. The pump head comes with a new design and aims to become the …



Not only







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Not only





