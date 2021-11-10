It is not L’Arena November 10, 2021, green pass, casamonica, illegal houses,

All the previews on the new episode of the program conducted by Massimo Giletti on La7. Guests and inquiries.

It is not The Arena returns today, Wednesday 10 November 2021, with a new weekly episode. The appointment with the program of Massimo Giletti broadcast live on La7, it is at 9.15 pm, in prime time, immediately after the conclusion of Otto e mezzo.

It’s not The Arena November 10, 2021, new updates on the green pass

First of all, it is noted that infections are increasing throughout Europe and Italy is the country more severe on the rules for containing the virus. Subsequently the case of the suspension of the green pass to the European Parliament which risks reaching us too. We will talk about it with Francesca Donato, MEP who obtained, thanks to an appeal, the possibility of not showing the green card, and with Senator Mattia Crucioli. Luca Telese, Pierpaolo Sileri, Nino Cartabellotta will participate in the debate in the studio.

Massimo Giletti then focuses on the yellow of the vaccination of Pippo Franco we have been talking about for some time. The same comedian and presenter has been interviewed several times on the subject, but until now a single and definitive answer has not been given. We will try to shed some light this evening. The investigation by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office on false green passes in which the Roman doctor of VIPs is involved is also discussed Antonio De Luca.

Investigation into the Casamonica clan

In today’s episode of Non è L’arena on Wednesday 10 November, in the foreground the investigation into the Casamonica clan and on their abusive homes. With exclusive images and videos, Massimo Giletti shows how much still needs to be done for the return to legality. In the studio one of the members of the Luciano Casamonica family. If it is discusses in the studio with Francesca Fagnani, Tommaso Cerno and Monica Lozzi. It is not the first time that the journalist and presenter has dealt with the Casamonica and unauthorized activities. This is a recurring theme and Non è L’Arena which frequently offers all the updates on the case.

Journey into the world of prostitution

Finally, the journey into the world of prostitution and not only that, a journey into the forbidden sex between parties in private homes, orgies, swingers clubs and unimaginable requests.