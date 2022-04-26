“It is not logical that Marcelo Flores’ decision is subject to a World Cup”: Gerardo Tata Martino

Gerardo Martino calmly took the words of Marcelo Flores about his future with the Mexican National Team

The coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Tata Martinocommented that “it is not logical” that the decision of Marcelo Floreson whether he will play for Mexico or Canada, is subject to which national team takes him to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“Said like that, it is not defined. That is not good, nor is the speculation that he will play with the National Team that will take him to the World Cup good. First he must consolidate himself, be clear about which team he is going to play for and not speculate that he would play for a team that will take him to the World Cup. It is difficult to say what the possibilities are for him, what does not seem logical to me is that his decision is subject to which team guarantees him a World Cup, ”he said. Gerardo Tata Martino, coach of the Mexican team.

Marcelo Flores has stated on several occasions that he would accept the call for selection that will take him to the world Cupsince he has possibilities to play with Canada, Mexico or England.

“It seems to me that it should not be approached in that way, we do not have to offer anything to the footballers, it is the footballers who should offer the National Team. If they don’t want to belong or open the range of possibilities to two or three teams, it doesn’t make sense. It is the footballers who have to open up the range of possibilities for a country”, the Argentine coach commented on the Arsenal player.

• He did not travel to Mexico against Guatemala to be able to be in the summer

About your health problems Gerardo Martino He commented that he practically has a medical discharge, but decided not to travel to the match between Mexico Y Guatemalawhich is disputed in the United States, to avoid complications.

“I am practically discharged, I lead a normal life, I participate in training, we arrived very precisely on this trip to Orlando, it was more prudent to wait for the summer, where there are more games, more trips. It is the same thing that happened in March, where I did not travel to Honduras,” he commented. Martin.

Tata called for more coordination between all those involved with the Mexican teamto avoid games in which it is difficult to make a call and rivals like Guatemala have trouble traveling.

“I understand the discomfort for those teams that fight for the playoffs, that’s why I was talking about the need for there to be a pooling of ideas, regarding all those who participate and collaborate, so that the clubs are not harmed, so that the National Team does its games, we are not talking about the rivals that could touch us, we are talking about the players arriving in the best conditions”.