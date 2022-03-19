It is not money, nor players: what Larcamón asked to stay in Puebla

Nicolas Larcamon and Miguel Jimenez

The great step of the sweet potato group has been the news of the tournament. Despite the fact that there is still a long way to go before the closing of this Grita Clausura 2022 tournament, the team from Puebla has shown to be one of the serious candidates for the title. Something that keeps their fans hopeful, as they want to achieve the coveted third league title.

Given the good pace of the club, several teams would have noticed Nicolás Larcamón, who is considered the mastermind behind the team’s seal. América has been the most interested so far, and according to rumours, it would do everything possible to obtain Larcamón’s services, but he is still looking to renew him with La Franja.

What Larcamón asks to stay in La Franja

The Argentine technical director requested several things to stay at the club; a salary increase, an increase in his clause, keeping the base of his players. But there is something that is more important than the rest and it is the request to create a sports city for the development of the club, without a doubt something ambitious for the coach.

Said sports city would operate in a similar way to that of Grupo Pachuca, and would be in order to give adequate training to soccer players, especially young people, something that Larcamón has worked on since his arrival with the club. If this comes to fruition, they would not only keep Larcamón, but they would have an ambitious project that would be no less against the other teams in the league.

