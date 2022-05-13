It is not money, what Tigres offers Diego Lainez so that he does not reach America

Diego Lainez Real Betis player, Tigres players

As for several years, tigers It has one of the most competitive squads in football. Mexicanwhich has allowed him to be a candidate for the title and this tournament finished as second place in the general table.

At the same time, the newspaper El Desmarque reported that the representatives offensive midfielder Diego Lainez met with the board of directors of Real Betis to find that the player out of the club, because throughout the season he only accumulated 441 minutes in 13 games.

In the event that the exit is finalized, the club would look for him to go to loan so as not to lose the investment made in him, so America, the team in which he debuted, would be the main candidate to become the player.

What Tigers Offers

However, the Tigres board would also make an effort for Lainez to play in the university team, offering him the ownership absolute before the possible exit of Luis Quinones of Pumas and that he plays under the direction of Miguel blacksmithwho has best taken advantage of him throughout his career.

