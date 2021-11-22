There are many who believe that there is no action against the loss of memory and mental abilities as we age. In fact, there are many examples of people who, despite being over the age of 70, still manage to process and retain information and data. Indeed, it is possible to keep the brain healthy if obviously the unfortunate circumstance of developing a neurogenerative disease does not occur. And remember in this regard that these 5 symptoms already indicate that the brain is facing dementia. However slow the evolution of brain decay may be, however, we notice some cognitive difficulties. For example, the effort to concentrate to keep some data in mind increases and there is often a sort of mental confusion.

It follows, therefore, that even if mild these are the first symptoms of a clouded brain that loses neurons and elasticity. When it is difficult to maintain a high level of attention, expressions that refer to the presence of a sort of nebula are often used. It almost seems that darkness is falling and that when the lights go out one has to proceed gropingly and by trial and error. But be careful because sometimes it is not old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these killer of neuronal cells. As well as mental fatigue, these 7 drugs turn off the brain and memory of young and old. This confirms the fact that cognitive and memory deficits are not always attributable to senility and the natural aging process of nerve cells.

It is not old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these killer of neuronal cells

One of the most effective strategies for the prevention of dementia requires that from an early age, efforts are made in parallel on two fronts. On the one hand, it is urgent to give a turn to the sedentary lifestyle and start doing aerobic activity and training all muscle groups. On the other hand, it is necessary to dismantle some bad eating habits and bring only healthy foods to the table.

In fact, among the worst enemies of mental integrity are the hydrogenated fats of which the products of the food industry are rich. Added to these are the sugars that we consume every day in excessive quantities because they are present in the foods we eat more frequently.

In particular, a high intake of carbohydrates exponentially increases the risk of developing degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Numerous studies show a clear relationship between the rise in blood sugar and medium and long-term damage to neurons and nerve cells. Foods with a higher glycemic index can in fact multiply the risk of dementia especially in diabetic subjects. Patients with type 2 diabetes are therefore more vulnerable to inflammatory processes affecting the hippocampus which regulates the functioning of memory. In addition, high insulin levels often lead to greater susceptibility to cognitive decline and mental illness.