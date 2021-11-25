Pay attention to the figures we are about to launch: 13 million Italians would suffer from constipation. According to statistics, 4 million men and even 9 million women. Definitely an important number, also influenced, as experts say, by an increasingly stressful life. Our editorial team is always generous with useful advice for our readers, especially when it comes to natural ingredients. Like these 5 health bombs, 5 draining herbal teas that purify the intestine and fight water retention. It is not only rich in vitamin C this fruit that would make you go out of your body and protect us from aging. We see in this article the virtues that food science would recognize in this beneficial fruit.

Lots of fibers present in this food

As also pointed out in the attached study, kiwifruit would have an important function in helping the intestine. Rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, this fruit would be able to improve food transit in the intestine. Many experts even suggest taking a couple of kiwis already at breakfast to promote proper bowel activity. Advice that we also report in our in-depth article.

We once happened to attend a lesson on the importance of sport also in intestinal activity. Some might be surprised, yet we were rightly told that 3 would be the aids to go to the toilet regularly:

drink plenty of water, which also allows you to keep the stool soft;

Playing sports;

eat kiwis, plums and legumes.

Generally, a person who cares about physical fitness wants to be equally committed to the mental one as well. From this point of view, kiwifruit, being rich in vitamins and antioxidants, would be the fruit suitable for the double mission.

Contains one of the most powerful antioxidants ever

Kiwifruit would contain lutein, one of the most powerful antioxidants ever. As also supported by the study that we enclose, lutein would also be a precious ally for the health of the eyes and memory.

Not many know that kiwifruit would be good for the eyes, a good to be preserved at best. The lutein of this fruit would in fact defend the retina, also protecting it from ultraviolet radiation. So much so that many pediatricians advise expectant mothers to eat kiwifruit as long as they are not allergic to it.

Deepening

