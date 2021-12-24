It is not only the fault of carbohydrates if cholesterol and blood sugar take off, but also of these very common foods

When blood glucose values ​​are above normal, the likelihood of developing diabetic diseases increases. And there is an immediate tendency to point the finger at excessive sugar consumption which certainly contributes to raising glucose levels. This is because there are many foods in which sugars are already naturally present, such as fruit and milk.

Obviously, sweets, biscuits, snacks, sugary and fizzy drinks, etc. should not be added to these. And although carbohydrates are responsible for a rapid rise in blood sugar concentration they should not be banned. In this regard, it should be emphasized how many grams of bread per day can be eaten with high blood sugar and diabetes. Because it is not so much the quantity that determines glycemic peaks as the quality of some carbohydrates. In fact, it would be preferable to consume slow-release ones such as brown rice and cereals to ensure a good energy intake while keeping glycemic levels stable.

After all, it is not only the fault of carbohydrates if cholesterol and blood sugar take off, but of these very common foods. These are mostly food products that often end up in our shopping cart instead of other healthier ones. When, on the other hand, a few slight changes to one’s daily habits would be enough to give a much better health condition. For example, here is how much blood sugar drops with a few milligrams of this natural supplement in a short time. Similarly, one could try to reduce hypercholesterolemia with the combined action of exercise and a balanced diet.

When these attempts also fail, unfortunately it becomes necessary to intervene with a drug treatment. And it is the same experts who suggest at what age and with what bad cholesterol values ​​one should take statins or lipid-lowering drugs. Frequent consumption of saturated fatty acids leads to alterations and dysfunctions of the pancreatic cells that produce insulin. Therefore, people who consume excess fat are more at risk of type 2 diabetes.

According to a recent document from the Italian Diabetes Society, it is these fats that increase exposure to hypercholesterolemia and hyperglyceridemia. To avoid accumulating fat deposits, some particular foods should be limited as much as possible. First of all butter, palm and coconut oils, red and processed meats, industrial and fried products. It is these saturated fats that cause the amount of LDL cholesterol and blood sugar levels to soar. Therefore it would be advisable to monitor not only how much sugars they ingest, but first of all the quality of fats.