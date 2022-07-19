It is not opportune to suspend the medical social service in “not so safe” areas: Jorge Alcocer

(PHOTO: ANDREA MURCIA/CUARTOSCURO)

After the murder in Durango of Eric Andrade Ramireza medical intern at the Autonomous State University (UAD), the head of the Ministry of Health (H.H), Jorge Alcocer VarelaI affirm that it was neither possible nor advisable to eliminate social service for students of medical disciplinesfor being an academic need of high social relevance.

“It is not opportune, It’s not advisable the one that suspends that important training process that young doctors who are about to graduate have”, he commented in the morning conference on Tuesday.

He assured that, however, security conditions are being reviewed of interns in the most vulnerable areas, in which can not leave without coverage of health to the population.

“Of course we can notAs with specialists and general practitioners, leave aside the most distant sites or those that do not have completely safe conditionsthis completely safe is just as guarded and cared for, “he said.

Eric David Andrade Ramirez 24 years old, he was a medical intern what was it murdered in the Comprehensive Hospital of El Salto, Pueblo Nuevo, Durango on July 15 while cared for a patient in the clinic where he provided social service. The fact caused indignation between civil society and the medical community.

Information in development…