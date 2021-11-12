It is not our intention to destroy Ethereum

Although many experts call Solana (SOL) an “Ethereum killer”, thanks to lower fees and faster transaction times, Solana Labs co-founder Raj Gokal reports in response to a tweet from Chris Burniske, co-founder of the company. venture capital placeholder, that the project has no intention of destroying the rival cryptocurrency and that, in any case, it would not be able to do so.

Burniske’s tweet reported:

“[…] In the crypto sector, in general, people want their largest investments to win – this will affect almost all communications, so don’t take everything you read as truth. “

In response, Gokal stressed that “a war is not necessary“, arguing that the aim of the insiders is mainly to get on board”every human being“on Web 3.0, highlighting that:

“‘Knives out’ implies the intent to destroy Ethereum. Ethereum cannot be stopped, it is impossible. It is a fantastic tool in the world, it empowers millions of people and creates a lot of wealth. Of course Bitcoin is the same thing.”

According to CoinGecko, SOL is currently the fifth largest digital asset in terms of market cap with 71.7 billion dollars, above the “colleague” ETH killer Cardano (ADA), in sixth place with 67.4 billion dollars. ETH, firmly in second place, has a market cap of approximately 564.7 billion dollars.

Solana has been catching up a lot lately. It is up 11,742% over the past year to $ 237.53. ETH, on the other hand, gained 931% over the same period, reaching around $ 4,800.

“I know you might not even be referring to @solana, and if so I apologize. I am simply disappointed that, whenever non-Ethereum chains such as Solana achieve great success and growth, this is considered an attack on existing projects. . We are simply trying to grow the movement. “

The Solana expansion

Earlier this week, the Solana Foundation organized the “Solana Breakpoint 2021” conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Guests include Raj Gokal, Solana Labs CEO and co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire.

Speaking on the first day of the event, Gokal stated that the Solana ecosystem is “exploded“in 2021 vertically in each”use case“. Gokal highlights how 2.2 million NFTs were minted on the Solana blockchain in just three months, in addition to the $ 15 billion total value locked on the DeFi developed on Solana as of November 7 ($ 14.47 billion at the time of drafting).

Solana ecosystem in October

In an article from November 12, entitled The Perpetual SOL Rise and published by Messari researcher Dustin Teander, it is outlined how Solana received considerable investor attention in the last quarter, pointing to a long list of promising “growth catalysts” for the project: