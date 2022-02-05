it is not poor hygiene, but health problems

Sometimes, smelling bad smells coming from our body can mean having health problems. Let’s see what it could be.

When you have a health problem and there is something not working as it should in your body, this makes itself felt. Our internal machine produces signals and symptoms when something is wrong. This is his way of warning the person to intervene.

In fact, while it might be embarrassing, a very important part of knowing if you are healthy or not is hearing that odor emanates from the body. Often, it can happen to smell a bad smell coming from some parts of our body, and often it is not a question of poor hygiene at all. If you are a clean person, but have noticed particular smells, it is worth investigating.

In fact, it could be the first sign of a health problem. There is nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about because it is a frequent problem that affects everyone. But let’s go down a little more in detail.

Bad odors from the body? It could be health problems

For example, even if you brush your teeth properly but don’t get rid of bad breath, it means your teeth have a problem and you should visit the dentist. Likewise, this bad smell could come from elsewhere.

Remaining on the subject of “breath”, you have to worry if it is bad, but even if it smells good, particularly if it tastes sweet and fruit. This is an obvious sign of diabetes. So, do not be happy with this, but hurry to make all the necessary investigations. It is a reaction of the body to a lack of insulin.

In addition, also dwell on the smell that comes from yours urine and from I did. Urine should be odorless, so if you smell pungent urine, it means there is an infection and you should see your doctor. As for the feces, however, if you notice a much stronger smell than usual it means that you have food intolerances that are bad for the intestine. It is usually lactose intolerance that causes this reaction.

Despite the embarrassment, you have to pay attention to all these aspects and then talk to your doctor about it. He will know how to make you do all the necessary investigations and then follow him in the most appropriate treatment to solve the problem.