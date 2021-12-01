It is not the Arena 1 December 2021, omicron variant, Aprilia, prostitution

All the topics that Massimo Giletti deals with today in the episode of his talk show.

It is not the Arena returns today, Wednesday 1 December 2021, with a new episode. The program is led by Massimo Giletti and is broadcast live at 9.15 pm on La7. As usual, the journalist deals with various topics.

It is not the Arena 1 December, the omicron variant

In the foreground the fears aroused by Omicron variant: is it really that dangerous? And how much do current vaccines protect us? Meanwhile, the infections increase and the first cracks begin in the denial front. In front of the cameras of “Non è l’Arena” the story of Pasquale Bacchus the no vax doctor who turned around after seeing young, healthy before getting infected, dying in intensive care.

But also the testimony of Nunzia Schilirò the deputy commissioner no vax positive at Covid who promises to return to fight after recovery. Then in the studio a confrontation between two young people, Zeno Molgora no green pass e Stan Nizzi health care practitioner you vax.

Finally i checks on the green pass: how many restaurants really ask? All this will be discussed with Luca Telese, Maria Rita Gismondo, Peter Gomez, Tommaso Cerno, Galeazzo Bignami, Pierpaolo Sileri and Laura Cosseddu.

Aprilia case

Aprilia case: a trip to the city at the gates of Rome under the spotlight due to the boom in infections because many have said no to the vaccine, especially in the Romanian community. It will be discussed with the mayor Antonio Terra and Luca Monti, archpriest of the town’s Orthodox church.

Child prostitution

Giletti, in the episode of Non è l’Arena on Wednesday 1 December 2021, interview Marianna the girl from Parioli. Eight years ago he was fourteen and prostituted himself for the clients of Rome “well”, today he talks about it in a documentary and tells about his new life. “It’s not the Arena” doesn’t turn the spotlight off child prostitution and continues with his investigation in which there are adult men looking for minors who pay in exchange for sexual services. Images and videos speak louder than words.