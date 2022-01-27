It is not the arena, “Omicron beast”. Luca Pani, what awaits us in a few months – Libero Quotidiano





Luca Pani, former director general of Aifa, guest of Massimo Giletti to It is not the arena on La7, in the episode of January 26, does not agree at all on the information that has been circulating in recent days on an alleged “end of the pandemic”, on the “new normal”, on the “post pandemic”. “What information do they have? It’s not what we have,” he warns. “TO October it was known that a new variant would arrive. There Omicron went beyond expectations. It’s a beast. It is completely different from all the others“, explains the professor. Vaccines” cover less but avoid serious illness and death. But what this variant says is that they could other mutations arrive“.





Pani, who today is a professor at the University of Miami in the States and Modena in Italy, insists on the importance of vaccines: “In resuscitation around the world we see cases of serious Covid about 10 times more in unvaccinated patients, some of which in risk and very vulnerable for organ transplants, very old age, with concomitant severe pulmonary, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases “.





And this, explains the professor, “is a problem that needs to be addressed by increasing the number of people who are involved in the anti-Covid vaccination as much as possible, and by working on that basin represented by hesitant people”.