It is not the arena, Sileri and the case of intensive care. Dietrofront on the “difficult life” to no vax – Il Tempo





Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, raises the tone against Macron-style no vax. Wednesday 26 January he was a guest at Non è l’Arena, the program conducted by Massimo Giletti on La7, after the controversy arose over the words he spoke on Dimartedì: s life as difficult as we are doing because whoever is not vaccinated and who does not respect the rules is dangerous “.



Yesterday Sileri returned to his words: there was “no polemical intent in my words” addressed to the no vax and there is “no desire to introduce further restrictions”. In short, the difficult life will start from February 1st when the restrictions for the unvaccinated will come into force and from February 15th the vaccination obligation for the over 50s: “In this sense, the words said must be understood. It will be difficult. But it is already in fact “.



In Giletti’s program, the undersecretary admitted some critical issues in the management of resuscitations. The “potentially activatable” intensive therapies are approaching 10 thousand units but “the problem is that the bed and the fan are not enough, you also need the staff, which has however been significantly increased in some regions” but in others “more unfortunate” there they are “less likely to find anesthetists or nurses”.





At the beginning of a night of negotiations for the Quirinale, Sileri does not unbutton himself on the moves of Conte and Di Maio. Giletti: I read that there may be some nocturnal evolution for the President of the Republic. “The only message I received is that of a doctor who wrote to me …” says the undersecretary: “I too have become a Christian Democrat? We are all born on the right or left, but we will all die Christian Democrats” jokes Sileri.