According to the most recent statistics, almost one in two families in Italy owns a dishwasher. One of the appliances that has seen its sales increase considerably in recent years. This machine is very convenient as it allows us to quickly wash dishes and consume even less water than washing them by hand. Obviously, like all machines, it requires maintenance, even weekly. Like the famous vacuum cycle that manufacturers and installers recommend at the time of purchase. Attention, however, that it is not the brand or even the quality that could spoil the dishwasher but these 3 negligence of ours. We must be very careful because the dishwasher before going completely KO, could send us signals that should not be underestimated.

When the tablet does not dissolve completely

Still according to the statistics, most Italians use tablets rather than liquid detergent for the dishwasher cycle. When we open the door and notice that the tablet has not melted, it could be the first alarm bell. Once it can happen, but if it happens all the time, there may be a problem at the source. In most of these cases the problem could be related to the lack of water at the beginning of the cycle or to its incorrect heating. But we could make the most common mistake by putting the dishes inside badly. It may seem really strange, yet a packed and badly made dishwasher might not allow the tablet to dissolve. And, by the way, that’s why more and more Italians are using this dishwasher detergent, saving so much money.

It is not the brand or the quality that could spoil the dishwasher but these 3 of our negligence

It may happen to understand in advance that the dishwasher is breaking down from the classic bad smells that come from inside. In this case, we could be the cause of the malfunction. Remember not to put pans and dishes that are too encrusted or full of residues in the dishwasher. Fatality, even if they wanted to, the latter would always settle in the most hidden parts of the machine. Therefore, remember to rinse any dishes that are too encrusted before inserting them.

If the dishwasher does not wash well

If we find that our machine no longer washes well, let’s try to understand all the reasons for this problem. Many of us may underestimate the problem of water hardness. Before understanding if we are wrong with the cleaning products, let’s not forget the limestone level of the municipal water. In fact, if the water is too hard it will not flow properly inside the pipes. Therefore, blockages could form which in the long run would ruin the mechanics of the dishwasher. We remind you that many of the products currently on the market already contain a small part of descaler.

Deepening

The daily mistake that can KO the dishwasher