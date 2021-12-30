“It is not the disease that defines me”

by Letizia Cini

“I thought my alopecia was the cause of the darkness I was in, but in reality it was the light all along.” These are the words of Marisa Kimmel, 30 years old, photographer, mother of the little one Abraham, also become content creator “to remind us that we are all different, and that this is a beautiful thing”.

With 27.1 thousand followers on her Instagram profile, Marisa Kimmel with her posts breaks down all kinds of prejudices, first of all that about her illness, thealopecia areata: at 9 she was diagnosed with this autoimmune disease that causes sudden and irregular hair loss, and between the end of 2020 and 2021, when she had already given birth to little Abraham, she also discovered that she had the BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases the risk of developing breast cancer by 80%. Marisa, just like Angelina Jolie before her, he therefore decided to undergo a double mastectomy, and decided to share his choice of life with the world with the aim of redefining the beauty standards imposed by society and fighting stereotypes and prejudices.

The first, very hard test presented itself in front of Marisa was only 9 years old with the diagnosis of alopecia for little Marisa came «a lack of love for myself, which I did not know that illness could cause. I have been given many different treatments to help me look like everyone else, have hair like other children. A few years later, the treatments stopped working – she tells herself on social media – “When I was in high school, I was convinced that once I lost all my hair, I would also lose all my friends. That I would never get married, that I would be alone. I was prepared for that kind of life, my alopecia was in control. I had to lose more than half of my hair to finally let go. Letting go: I had to let go of my hair… to grow ”.

For Marisa, with the acceptance came awareness. Awareness first of all that it is not the hair that defines the identity and value of a person, and it is this awareness that has pushed her to hold the camera to immortalize herself first and then others, and show their true beauty. Almost twenty years later another tough test came, with the decision to undergo a double mastectomy. And also in this case, Marisa went back to photographing and photographing herself to demonstrate that once again it is not how one appears to define a person, but what one feels and how it is transmitted: “I have not lost anything with my mastectomy – remarks in support of a photo -. Today I feel like I have gained freedom and light“.

What made it really difficult for her to find and find herself, however, was alopecia. Diagnosed at such an early age, he forced her to deal with stigma, stereotypes, prejudices and even bullying, a dark spiral that risked sucking her in. Until he decided to react, and the light came from within: “Shortly after I turned 19, I knew I wouldn’t be able to hold out much longer if I kept the same way of thinking. Since then I have unlearned the way I see beauty and my self-esteem, and learned to accept everything that was holding me back with my head held high ”.

And again on the subject of hair, her latest post is about her son Abraham: “He finally came to us with a desire to get his first haircut and so @barberdrew brought his scissors home from work and did her first haircut to her baby. And of course I took a million photos of the moment “.