it is not the fault of the disease alone

COVID – The life expectations for Italians. To make it known is the study carried out by IQVIA in collaboration with Farmindustria. The study is based on data from 900 general practitioners and 450 oncologists and hematologists.

In recent days, further alarms of this type have been received, in particular for the positives to be operated but not allowed to enter the hospital due to the lack of specific protocols. Many of which are cancer patients who would need an operation or citizens who would need a preventive diagnosis.

The pandemic has had negative effects not only for Covid-19 patients, the economy, the labor market and the education of young people, but has also had a significant impact on quality and lifespan.

Covid: lower life expectancy due to the health crisis

The past two years of the pandemic have made access to treatment more difficult. The reasons are there for all to see, starting from the saturation of hospitals at times of pandemic peak, up to the fear of citizens of getting infected in hospitals.

It has been defined silent pandemic, the one that occurred alongside the main waves of the pandemic. As reported by Massimo Scaccabarozzi, president of Farmindustria, life expectancy before the pandemic was growing by an average of one month out of three, but has now reversed the trend.

The steady and rapid growth was due to: clinical developments in research, thanks to early diagnoses and the evolution of surgical techniques in interventions. The trend has stopped and has begun to reverse, especially in some areas particularly affected by Covid, as in the case of the Bergamo area. In this case, life expectancy was reduced by 14 months in three years.

Life expectancy: the importance of prevention and early diagnosis

The fourth wave, the one that still affects our country, has as its protagonist Omicron variant. A more aggressive variant in diffusion, but which, although less lethal, is capable of overloading hospitals. The slowdown in daily operations and surgical interventions, often postponed to a later date, is the first fact to take into consideration on the lowering of quality and life expectancy.

One of the solutions was proposed by Antonio Giarratano, president of the Italian Society of Anesthesia Analgesia Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti) and provides for a rethinking of the protocols for the positives to be operated. First of all, a distinction must be made between positive and sick and create special spaces.

Lower life expectancy for cancer patients: study data

The study carried out by IQVIA in collaboration with Farmindustria it examines the data relating to the last three years, in the current period from January 2019 to December 2021. The comparison before and after this three-year period has thus highlighted the difficulty of diagnosis for the cancer patients.

The data for the three-year period 2019-2021:

reduction of new diagnoses (-8% 2021 vs 2019);

reduction in hospitalizations for surgical interventions (-3% 2021 vs 2019;

reduction of therapies (-13% 2021 vs 2019).

Also in cardiovascular area the data are negative, for example for atrial fibrillation there is a reduction in new diagnoses (-6%, equal to -41,000 new diagnoses lost during the pandemic period compared to the previous period), in access to specialist visits (-36 %, equal to -625,000 visits) and diagnostic tests (-28%).