it is not the first time

Mourinho is not having an excellent time with his Rome and Valerio Staffelli of Striscia La Notizia showed up on time in the capital to deliver him the Golden Tapir. Just like in the days of Inter, the Special One did not withdraw the statuette and left without commenting.

Not a good time to José Mourinho. There Rome after a good start to the season he has lost a bit of his edge and the situation does not seem easy at all for the Portuguese coach: lo Special One had brought a wave of great euphoria to the Roman square, after the impact of the new property last spring, but after the first slightly more complicated events and some results that are slow to arrive, here is the yellow and red environment. usual, leaden, cloud of controversy and criticism.

Mourinho’s boys seemed to have really found a precise identity and the results achieved had immediately given credibility to the new Giallorossi course but the first stops and difficulties in head-to-head clashes, with some referee errors that affected their progress, stopped the growth of this new adventure for the Portuguese coach. After a very calm and relaxed approach, Mou he has raised his voice on more than one occasion to point out some contradictions in the referees’ choices and the climate has become increasingly heavy.

Just as happened in the winter of 2009, when the Lusitanian coach was coaching Inter, Valerio Staffelli, correspondent of Strip The News, to deliver the Golden Tapir but, exactly like twelve years ago, the Special One did not withdraw the statuette and left. A deja vu, in short. In Rome, as in Como, the Portuguese refused to speak to the correspondent of the well-known Canale 5 program before getting into the car and escaping the cameras.

Meanwhile, in Rome, the situation is very ‘hot’: there are fans who follow Mourinho in his crusade and support him in all respects while others begin to doubt that he was the right man to start the Friedkin course at the helm. of the capitoline club. The break will help to reflect and while cold you will be able to think better about the fold of the last few weeks: at the moment the fourth place is 3 points away and there is plenty of time to get back on track, given that after the break there will be complicated races against Genoa, Zorya, Turin, Bologna and Inter.