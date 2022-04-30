It is not the hand of Cadena, the true architect of the good moment of Chivas

Ricardo Cadena, current DT of Chivas

April 29, 2022 1:10 p.m.

Chivas went from embarrassment with Michel Leaño to hope with Ricardo Cadena. The DT adds three victories in a row, however, he would not be the only architect of the good moment of the ‘Flock’. An outstanding national strategist is part of the success of the Guadalajara team.

Chivas has a good sports present. Although Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez leave much to be desired in their administration, the arrival of Ricardo Cadena refreshed the squad, which is currently in the playoff zone for the final group.

However, Cadena has the support of a squad that has known each other very well for years, but that did not have a good success with Vucetich, first, and then with Michel Leaño. There is a coach from the local environment who was able to unite these elements and get the best level out of him.

Who is part of the good moment of Chivas?

Well, nothing more and nothing less than Jaime Lozano, Olympic champion with El Tri, and who knows the ‘Rebaño’ players very well. ‘Jimmy’ was part of the professional training of players like Vega, Alvarado, Canelo, Sepúlveda, Beltrán, Chicote and Macías. The news of Chivas would not be understood without the presence of most of these soccer players, nor would his foray into the world of professional soccer be understood without the support of Lozano.

