It is not true that each is pretty in its own way, but we can also give a damn

As I write this article, I still don’t know if, when you wake up and read it, Kate Winslet will have won an Emmy for “Murder in Easttown”, which is an Emmy for the heroic feat of showing a roll of bacon showing the world that the ceases have the right to exist.

The fact is, the world didn’t need that demonstration; the fact is that thinness is very overrated, and I say this because thinness is the grapes and I am the fox, sure – but not only that.

Almost ten years ago, I wrote an ebook on obsession with diets, and recently, as I was participating in a conversation about whether to update and republish it, I thought: Of course I had some very bizarre interests ten years ago.

That is: evidently I was interested in the others. Because, as much as it is said that we want to please ourselves first of all, the body is someone else’s theme: I don’t see myself. If you don’t live in a house lined with mirrors, or if you don’t spend time filming yourself for Instagram or similar purposes, or if you’re not a TV host, what you look like is someone else’s business.

As a young man I worked for a TV presenter who spent her time looking at herself on the service monitor: it seemed like a nightmare, knowing at any moment how others are seeing you; fast forward twenty-five years, and there they are all, looking into their phone to see how they come on Instagram. To be seductive full time. To voluntarily inhabit a nightmare.

That less than forty-year-old me who was interested in thinness, the one who took care to be seductive, seems to me someone I’ve never known. I have known others, similar to her, and I am also a friend of some, and I am glad that they care about their appearance: I am pleased to look at beautiful ladies, when I am having dinner with friends.

I used ‘seductive’ as a synonym for ‘lean’, yes. Being thin is a commitment: you can’t not pay attention to it for too long, you can’t eat like Christmas every day like I have done for the last ten years.

It’s an effort you make in exchange for some form of seduction: being complimented by friends, being the one whose clothes fall best on (which are made to fall on crutches, not rolls), being interesting to men who want an enviable woman by their side. Enviable, that is, lean.

Being thin is a job but it is the easiest way to seduction, if nature has given you a good foundation, regular features and other basic necessities. Of course, if you are cessa and lose weight, you will be a cessa lean; but, if you are Kate Moss, you will also be hot in jeans and a T-shirt; if you are Ashley Graham, you will need makeup and hair and corsets.

But are we sure that being seductive is a sensible priority for an adult?

If your ambition is not to be an athlete or a model, none of the important things you will achieve will depend on adhering to the beauty standards (which exist, of course they exist: I wonder how today’s 15-year-olds will feel bad when they come out of the fifteen year old and they will find that Mom, Tik Tok, women’s magazines, all lied, and it’s not true that each is beautiful in its own way).

Shonda Rhimes wasn’t skinny when she became a multimillionaire. Angela Merkel was not skinny for a single day in government. Diana Spencer was thin, and look what happened to her; Sarah Ferguson was fat, and still is, being still alive.

If you are an adult who does not make beauty a paid profession, and you whimper about the existence of aesthetic standards because your ambition is to be the beauty of the dance, your being fat is – I assure you – a lesser problem than be stupid.

In that terrifying series that is “Impeachment” – in which the story of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton is reconstructed, and we all know that it will end badly and, like the audience of “Zhivago” in “Red Palombella”, we scream at Clinton on the screen of keep it in his pants but he doesn’t listen – there’s a moment when Monica tells Linda Tripp she’s on a diet because Bill hasn’t shown up in weeks but in case he calls her he wants to be fit. If not even the foolishness of a twenty-year-old who has ruined her life makes you understand that the tension towards thinness is imbecile, I don’t know what to do for you (or for me ten years ago).

Days ago a forty-two-year-old journalist, Monica Papagna, explained on Instagram that, every time she publishes a photo in which she eats a cake, she receives comments that tell her that it is useless to do sports if she then eats sweets, that she should change her diet, that – everyone assumes that he wants to lose weight.

Elisa Motterle, a teacher of good manners that I follow in the hope of finally stopping eating spaghetti with my hands, re-published this story underlining an important detail: those who tell you you should lose weight are worth as much as those who tell you that you are beautiful. Motterle hopes that it will pass from body positivity at the body neutrality; which is an interesting utopia, but precisely: a utopia.

The body is a theme, of course it is. It is if you are Prince Harry and you go on the cover of Time for good causes and we all just wonder if you have a hair transplant. It is if you are a hunk of the Olympics about whom the spectators allow themselves comments that, if the spectators dared them about an athlete, would at least be dismissed as slaughters. It is if you are Zoë Kravitz and you go to the Met party in a fishnet dress, and when someone notices that you are half naked you say it is a “colonial” comment.

It is, especially, if your social activity consists of posting your photos. If you show me the curve of the hips (those tired cells), what should I comment: your glosses to the “Critique of Pure Reason”?

Of course, those who tell you that you are a toilet might be less rude, but you too could be more resolute and not need the “you are the most beautiful in the world” who will comment mostly on your self-portrait in a bikini. If I go on television to say very intelligent things, I will first of all be that fat woman inside the television: “It’s not our fault, television is made up of images,” said Beniamino Placido many decades before the social rudeness.

The body is a theme even while we deny it is: Papagna explained that she likes herself and the comments do not disturb her, and she did it in videos in which she had all the possible filters. We delete body positivity, and then we discard one hundred and fifty selfies before publishing one.

They will tell you it is a question of health: they will be lying. A short time ago a doctor told me that some of the moles I got are due to insulin spikes. She suggests that I check if she has become diabetic. I tell it to a friend. She is a sane person and loves me, but she is convinced that thinness is the highest human ambition. Her friend looks to her heart and tells me that I don’t know who’s mother has lost a lot of weight since she was diagnosed with diabetes. He tells me how I had cancer and they had discovered a cure. It makes me laugh: “But I’d rather not have diabetes.” She tries to say that sure, what’s that got to do with it – but she laughs too.

Ten years ago I interviewed Courtney Love. She was of a fragile thinness, and – although I hadn’t asked her for anything, but since the body is a theme – she swore that she ate, she told me that everyone was worried but she just couldn’t get fat. Years ago she had been briefly fat, I had a photo of her from that period on the fridge (I told you: I was interested in thinness). I didn’t ask him to account for it, because Ms. Love had already given the decisive answer a couple of years earlier: «I weighed 87 kilos and I was photographed by Vogue Italia. The problem is that I always find myself very cool, no matter how fat I get. “

The fact is that the body is a theme; but the fact is also that Love’s is the only sentence on the theme in which I have ever recognized myself; but the fact is also that Kate Winslet is not a great testimonial for the cause of the ceases: it would not be able to be ceases even with much more prominent and wobbly rolls than those that made us feel heroic.